The Danish national team received a fair play award for their performance at Euro 2020 :: Football :: RBC Sport

The team was awarded a special trophy – the World Fair Play Trophy. UEFA explained their decision with the words “football is more than just a victory”

Read us on News News

Photo: Global Look Press



The Danish national football team won the World Fair Play Trophy for their performance at Euro 2020. About it reported press service of UEFA.

“Congratulations to the Danish national team – the winner of the special World Fair Play Trophy at the end of Euro 2020. Because football is more than just a victory, ”said UEFA.

The World Fair Play Trophy recognizes “fair play” – sporting behavior and ethics.

In the first half of the opening match of the tournament, Danish midfielder Christian Eriksen lost consciousness and fell on the field. Player survived cardiac arrest. His teammates began to give him first aid, and after the arrival of doctors, Eriksen was closed from the cameras. After the end of the tournament, the doctors who assisted the football player, as well as the captain of the Danish national team, Simon Kjer, received the UEFA President’s award.

Eriksen got a pacemaker. In June, the footballer was discharged from the hospital.

Real Madrid goalkeeper criticized UEFA for a large number of international matches



At Euro 2020, the Danish national team started with two defeats from Finland (0: 1) and Belgium (1: 2). However, in the final match of the group stage, the team beat the Russian national team (4: 1) and advanced to the playoffs.

The Danes managed to beat Wales (4: 0) and the Czech Republic (2: 1), but in the semifinals the team lost to England in extra time (2: 1).