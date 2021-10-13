The football player of the national team of Wales was diagnosed with cancer :: Football :: RBC Sport

Bournemouth midfielder David Brooks was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. According to the 24-year-old player, the outlook is favorable

Read us on News News

Photo: Fran Santiago / Getty Images



Wales footballer David Brooks has been diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma. About this midfielder wrote on your Twitter.

“I was diagnosed with stage II Hodgkin’s lymphoma, and I will start treatment next week. Despite the fact that this diagnosis was a shock for me and my family, the prognosis is favorable and I am confident that I will be able to fully recover and return to the game as soon as possible, ”wrote the 24-year-old Bournemouth footballer.

The goalkeeper who won the cancer signs a contract with the KHL club



Brooks also asked that his privacy be respected in the coming months, adding that he would share news of his condition whenever possible.

Brooks has been playing for Bournemouth since 2018. In total, he played 91 matches for the team, scored 18 goals and made 12 assists. He previously played for Sheffield United and Halifax Town.

With the Wales national team, Brooks has 21 appearances and two goals.