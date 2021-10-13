The footballer of “Bayern” and the French national team will go to a colony in Spain :: Football :: RBC Sport

Lucas Hernandez is obliged to arrive on October 19 at the Madrid Criminal Court to choose which colony he will be placed in. Defense Counsel was sentenced to six months in prison for violating a restraining order to approach his wife

A Madrid court has issued an arrest warrant for Bayern football player and the French national team Lucas Hernandez. It is reported by the AS edition.

The 2018 World Champion is obliged to arrive at the Madrid Criminal Court No. 32 on October 19 to choose which penitentiary institution he will be placed in within ten days. Hernandez was previously sentenced to six months in prison for violating a restraining order.

This story has been going on since February 2017. Hernandez, then for Atlético, and his wife Amelia de la Osa Llorente had a violent fight in the middle of the street. The court then sentenced both to 31 days of community service and banned them from approaching each other for six months.

Despite this, they made up and decided to go on vacation in Miami together. On their return to Madrid on June 13, they were detained for violating the restraining order. Hernandez was charged, and her husband was released due to the fact that the court did not have time to notify her of the entry into force of this order.

As a result, the court for this violation sentenced Hernandez to six months in prison. Lawyers for the 25-year-old footballer demanded a postponement or replacement of the sentence with community service. But the appeal was dismissed because the player did not complete the 31-day community service he was sentenced to in 2017.

Lawyers have appealed this verdict, but in any case, Hernandez will need to come to court in person. AS notes that since the consideration of the case has already been completed, it is no longer possible to request an adjournment of the sentence. But it is quite possible that the court will consider the appeal and decide not to put the football player in a colony or he will be released in a few days.

Hernandez joined Bayern Munich in July 2019 for € 80 million.