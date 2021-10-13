The footballer of “Spartak” dropped out for a month due to an injury received in the national team :: Football :: RBC Sport

Midfielder Nail Umyarov injured his shin in the 2023 European Youth Championship qualifier. It will take weeks to recover

Spartak midfielder Nail Umyarov will miss about a month due to injury. This was reported on the club’s official website.

“Our player was diagnosed with damage to the lateral group of the capsular-ligamentous apparatus of the lower leg. It will take up to four weeks to recover, ”the message says.

21-year-old football player Umyarov was injured on Tuesday in the match of the Russian youth team against Lithuania (3: 0) in the qualifying tournament of the European Championship in 2023.

This season, Umyarov played 12 matches for Spartak in all tournaments, without having noted effective actions.

On October 11, Spartak announced that five of the club’s footballers started training with the main team after being injured. These are defenders Ilya Kutepov and Nikolay Rasskazov, midfielders Roman Zobnin and Jorrit Hendrix, as well as forward Jordan Larsson.

The next match “Spartak” will play on October 16. In the 11th round of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League (RPL), the team will play against Dynamo.