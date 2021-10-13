The footballer of the Russian national team dropped out for several weeks due to injury :: Football :: RBC Sport

Igor Diveev, who scored a goal against Slovenia, was injured in that match. The defender injured one of the pelvic muscles

Read us on News News

Photo: Stuart Franklin / Getty Images



Doctors diagnosed CSKA and Russian national team defender Igor Diveev with a moderate injury to one of the pelvic muscles. This was reported on the website of the army.

“At present, conservative treatment has been started, the approximate terms of which will be determined after evaluating the dynamics of the initial therapy in a few days,” the message says.

The eighth footballer left the Russian national team due to injury



According to Sport24, the approximate recovery time for Diveev after injury is two to three weeks.

The 22-year-old football player was injured on October 11 in the match of the Russian national team against Slovenia (2: 1) in the qualifying tournament of the 2022 World Cup. Shortly before that, he scored the first goal against the Slovenes.

Diveev is the main defender of the Russian national team. He appeared in the starting lineup in all matches of the national team under the leadership of Valery Karpin. In total, he has 12 matches and one goal for the Russian national team.

Karpin promised to find those responsible for the leak of information from the national team



In October matches, due to various injuries, the Russian national team missed nine players – defenders Vyacheslav Karavaev, Stanislav Magkeev and Ilya Samoshnikov, midfielders Denis Makarov, Roman Zobnin, Denis Cheryshev, Denis Glushakov, Alexander Golovin and Alexey Ionov.

In eight rounds, the Russians scored 19 points and topped the standings of Group H. Croats are the second (17). The Russian national team guaranteed itself at least participation in the play-off matches of the World Cup qualifying tournament.

In the next match, the Russians will play with the Cyprus national team on November 11 in St. Petersburg. In the final game of the qualifying tournament (where the team that will go directly to the World Cup should be determined), the Russian national team in Split will meet with the Croats on November 14.