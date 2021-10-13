The German coach of Lokomotiv announced a “new challenge” for himself in Russia :: Football :: RBC Sport

On Wednesday, German coach Markus Gisdol held his first training session with the club. According to him, the championship is in full swing, so the team has no time to swing

Read us on News News

Photo: fclm.ru



The new head coach of Lokomotiv, Markus Gisdol, started working at the club and held his first training session. This was reported on the team’s website.

Before training, at a general meeting, Gisdol addressed the players and club staff. “I accepted this challenge with great enthusiasm. Now I am with Lokomotiv with all my heart. The championship is in full swing, we have no time to swing, ”he said.

Beat Klopp and helped Rangnick in Germany. Who headed Lokomotiv



The coach added that there is a lot of work ahead. “We should all be one team – not only footballers, but also staff, all employees. This is a key moment that influences the result, all our work, ”said Gisdol.

Lokomotiv announced the appointment of a coach on October 10. The last place of work of the 52-year-old German was “Cologne”, which he left in April 2021. At the beginning of last week, Lokomotiv canceled the contract with Serb Marko Nikolic by agreement of the parties.

Lokomotiv ranks fourth in the Russian championship with 17 points after ten matches. In the Europa League, the club is in last place in Group E with one point in two meetings. A team cannot win over five matches in all tournaments (three draws, two losses).

Lokomotiv will play its next match on October 16 in Kazan with Rubin as part of the 11th round of Tinkoff, the Russian Premier League.