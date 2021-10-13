The Global MMA Association said that they will not allow Ukraine to prevent Russians from participating in the European Championship

Representatives of the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) spoke about the situation with the participation of Russian athletes at the European MMA Championship in Kiev.

This will happen if athletes from Russia are not allowed to compete on equal terms with other fighters. Earlier, the President of the Ukrainian Federation of Mixed Martial Arts (UF MMA) Vladimir Teslya announced that the Russians would not be able to enter the country to participate in the tournament.

– The Global Mixed Martial Arts Association is committed to the values ​​on which it was founded, including zero tolerance for any form of discrimination. The association believes in the unifying power of sport, which brings people together in peaceful sporting events, rather than building walls between them. During the preparations for the 2021 European Championship, information appeared in the Ukrainian media about comments that were given by UF MMA and Federation President Vladimir Tesley about discrimination against Russian athletes in the tournament and which were misinterpreted by the press. This interpretation has led to the fact that athletes from Russia mistakenly decided that they would not be allowed to compete at the European Championships for political reasons…

In response, GAMMA officially declares that it will never allow any national federation to prevent other athletes from participating in GAMMA tournaments for political, ideological or any other reasons. GAMMA and local organizers continue to work hard to host the European Championship at a level worthy of athletes from all over the continent. The 2021 European Championship in Ukraine will be open to all European GAMMA member countries, the source said in a statement.

GAMMA President Alex Engelhardt also spoke about the situation personally.

“We are one GAMMA family, united by common core values, and we will not allow an individual or organization to question these values. We organize tournaments for athletes from all member countries, and the main thing for us is not only that 40 countries will have the opportunity to participate in the championship, but also that none of the countries will be deprived of such an opportunityEngelhardt said.

The European Championship in mixed martial arts is scheduled to be held in Kiev from 5 to 9 November.