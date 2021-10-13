The head coach of “Washington” did not rule out that Ovechkin will play in the match with the “Rangers”

The head coach of “Washington” Peter Laviolette spoke about the recovery of striker Alexander Ovechkin after injury.

We will remind, on October 8, the Russian was injured in the preseason match with Philadelphia (5: 3), trying to hold a power reception on the opponent’s player Travis Konecny. Ovechkin missed two workouts due to a lower body injury.

– This is a good sign. We will still receive additional test results after Ovechkin goes on the ice. But this is definitely a positive sign that he is already training. We will do whatever is best for our player. You need to make sure that he is completely healthy. We will not put him in a situation where the player is exposed to some kind of danger. And, of course, we are very pleased to see him on the site, – said Laviolette.

Also, the head coach did not rule out the possibility that Ovechkin will take part in the first match of Washington in the regular season against the New York Rangers.

– Everything is possible. I have to see what condition he is in, ”the 56-year-old added.

The meeting of the teams will take place on Wednesday, October 13th.

