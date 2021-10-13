The head of FIFA invited Israel to host the World Cup together with the Arab countries :: Football :: RBC Sport

Gianni Infantino expressed this idea during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Photo: Amir Levy / Getty Images



FIFA President Gianni Infantino invited Israel to host the 2030 World Cup jointly with other Middle Eastern states. About this on your Twitter wrote Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s representative Ophir Hendelman.

“The Israeli Prime Minister met with Gianni Infantino. During the discussion, the head of FIFA expressed the idea that Israel would host the 2030 World Cup together with other countries in the region, primarily with the United Arab Emirates, ”Gendelman said.

“It was great to meet you and hear your idea of ​​Israel hosting the 2030 World Cup along with our Arab neighbors. This is a goal that we can all strive for ”, – wrote Bennett on his Twitter.

Infantino made a two-day visit to Israel earlier this week. In particular, he met with Bennett and the country’s President Yitzhak Herzog.

Infantino also spoke at the Museum of Tolerance in Jerusalem at the opening of the Friedman Center for Peace Advancement from a Position of Power, created by former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. Infantino’s participation in the event angered Palestinians, who canceled a meeting between him and Palestinian Football Association (PFA) President Jibril Rajoub in Ramallah, Inside the Games reported.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry criticized the event, saying that Friedman is “notorious for his extremist stance and support for annexation, colonization and other crimes.” The Palestinian Authority also noted that the Museum of Tolerance was built on the site of Muslim graves.

On September 15, 2020, an agreement was signed to normalize Israel’s relations with the UAE and Bahrain, reached with the mediation of the United States. The UAE and Bahrain became the third and fourth Arab countries after Egypt (1979) and Jordan (1994), which formally normalized relations with the Jewish state. Later, the same agreement was signed with Sudan and Morocco.

In 2022, the World Cup will be hosted by Qatar, in 2026 the tournament will be held simultaneously in three countries – the USA, Canada and Mexico.

The host of the tournament has not yet been determined for 2030. Morocco declared its intentions to compete for the world championship; Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay (joint application); Spain and Portugal (joint application); Bulgaria, Romania, Greece and Serbia (joint application).