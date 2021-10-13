The insult that buries the dream. Why is Kravtsov wrong?

First, we congratulate you on the start of the NHL season! Secondly, with a note of regret, we have to admit that it will not begin for everyone. Management New York Rangers decided to send the Russian forward of the team Vitalia Kravtsova to the Hartford farm club from the AHL with Morgan Barron and Greg McKegg. This story happened the night before yesterday. Initially, the 21-year-old Russian played enough in the preseason in the first team. He played three matches, in which he scored one goal in the gates of rivals, fellow countrymen from the Islanders. I could have played more, but was prevented by a lower body injury received on October 2 in the match with “New Jersey”.

So, apparently, Vitaly thought that since they were counting on him in the preseason, he should start the championship with the first team. But the Rangers executives obviously had slightly different plans for him. They wanted to give him more practice in the AHL. There is nothing offensive in this, but Kravtsov thought differently. Yesterday evening it became known that Traktor’s pupil wants to change the team. In addition, he announced his refusal to go to Hartford. “Blueshirts” initially gave him the go-ahead to search for a new club. But at the same time, they can apply disciplinary sanctions in relation to the 21-year-old hockey player. By the way, a very similar story recently happened between the Finnish defender Mikko Lehtonen and “Columbus”. The “Jackets” disqualified the player and put him on an unconditional draft of refusals. Apparently, the same fate awaits Kravtsov.

The striker’s first attempt at a foothold in North America was in the 19/20 season. Then he spent a whole year in the AHL with a short autumn break for a trip to his own “Tractor”, where he also did not shine. Vitaly was exiled to three games in “Chelmet”, and then he had a wonderful trip on the steepness of the fall on the route New York – Chelyabinsk – Uchaly – Orsk. Who knows, it may well be that something similar will happen again this time. Kravtsov had a good last season on loan at Traktor, and also made his debut in the NHL, where he spent 20 matches and scored 4 (2 + 2) points. He matured as a player. It’s just a pity that not from a mental point of view. The story of the refusal to go to the Rangers farm club, with all due respect to Vitaly, looks more like a child’s offense, whose toy was taken away by angry adults. You just need to understand that the NHL is an adult league. The coolest hockey league on Earth. And in order to earn a place in it, you need to plow, plow and plow again. And in no case give up when you are unexpectedly sent to the AHL. Such things overseas are the norm. But Kravtsov, obviously, thought that a place in the roster was already guaranteed for him. And because he was shown that it was not so, he was offended.

By the way, the leaders of “Traktor” have already confirmed that they are working on the return of their own pupil to Chelyabinsk. This was stated by the general director of black and white, Ivan Savin. “Kravtsov, of course, is interesting to us. If Anvar Gatiyatulin, after returning from a trip from the Far East, confirms from himself that Vitaly is needed by the team, then we will try to return him. possible return, “- said Savin. Only here it is necessary to take into account that in Chelyabinsk there is already a quite nice team that has already formed itself, which this year has every chance to compete for the Gagarin Cup. Yes, we remember that Kravtsov’s star rose three years ago under Anvar Gatiyatullin. But does he need this player right now? It is very difficult to find a definite answer to this question.

So, Vitaly Kravtsov is close to returning to the KHL. But did he dream about this last year when he left for North America? Did he ever think to spend another season at Traktor? Was he seriously thinking about not giving a damn about his dream of playing in the NHL? I think the answer to these three questions will be “No.” Therefore, it is a pity that Vitaly’s emotions prevailed over reason. There is a full sense that Kravtsov is making a fateful mistake right now, which could affect at least the next few years of his playing career.