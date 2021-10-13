The IOC announced the winners of the Sochi Olympics in biathlon after the cancellation of the results of Zaitseva – Sport

TASS, October 12. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) redistributed the final results of the women’s 4×6 km biathlon relay at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi after the results of Russian Olga Zaitseva were canceled. This was reported by the press service of the International Biathlon Union (IBU).

On September 24, 2020, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) upheld the appeals of Russian biathletes Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova in the anti-doping rule violation case. Zaitseva’s appeal was partially granted, she was found guilty of substituting a urine test and using a prohibited substance. This led to the annulment of her results at the home Games, including the second place in the relay race. The accusations against the athletes were based on the testimony of the former head of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory, Grigory Rodchenkov.

According to the updated competition protocols, the silver medal will go to the Norwegian national team consisting of Fanny Birkeland, Tiril Eckhoff, Ann Christine Flatland and Tura Berger, who came in third, Czech women Eva Pushkarchikova, Gabriela Soukalova, Jitka Landova and Veronika Vitkov will receive bronze medals. Zaitseva, Romanova, Vilukhina and Ekaterina Shumilova played as part of the Russian national team, which lost silver.

The winner of the race was the Ukrainian team consisting of Vita Semerenko, Yulia Dzhima, Valentina Semerenko and Elena Belosyuk (Pidgrushna).

CAS hearings on the appeals of Vilukhina, Romanova and Zaitseva were held in early March 2020. During the proceedings, the IOC initially provided nine affidavits from Rodchenkov. Independent British and German experts later admitted that Rodchenkov’s signature on this testimony was a low-quality forgery.