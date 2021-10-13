https://rsport.ria.ru/20211013/nokaut-1754313690.html
The knockout of the Russian made Dana White jump and immediately offer a contract with the UFC: video
The knockout of the Russian made Dana White jump and clap while standing: video – RIA Novosti Sport, 10/13/2021
The knockout of the Russian made Dana White jump and immediately offer a contract with the UFC: video
Russian fighter Vyacheslav Borshchev sent Briton Chris Duncan to a deep knockout, which surprised UFC head Dana White. Lightweight bout … RIA Novosti Sport, 13.10.2021
2021-10-13T09: 28
2021-10-13T09: 28
2021-10-13T09: 28
single combats
mixed martial arts (mma)
ufc
dana white
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0d/1754315407_0:426:1080:1034_1920x0_80_0_0_1efc44f122427d5619212c1335369a79.jpg
MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. Russian fighter Vyacheslav Borshchev sent Briton Chris Duncan to a deep knockout, which surprised UFC head Dana White. The fight in the light weight category took place at a tournament under the auspices of the UFC and the patronage of the president of the organization. The Russian won an early victory in the second round, putting his opponent on the floor with one blow. Borshchev is 29 years old, he is the world champion and master of sports of international class in kickboxing.
https://rsport.ria.ru/20211013/izbienie-1754311906.html
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://rsport.ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/0d/1754315407_0:398:909:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_d5dfd6ac120ae215d72a61bbcbcaa982.jpg
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA Novosti Sport
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
mixed martial arts (mma), ufc, dana white
The knockout of the Russian made Dana White jump and clap while standing: video