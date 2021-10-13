The knockout of the Russian made Dana White jump and clap while standing: video

https://rsport.ria.ru/20211013/nokaut-1754313690.html

single combats

mixed martial arts (mma)

ufc

dana white

MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. Russian fighter Vyacheslav Borshchev sent Briton Chris Duncan to a deep knockout, which surprised UFC head Dana White. The fight in the light weight category took place at a tournament under the auspices of the UFC and the patronage of the president of the organization. The Russian won an early victory in the second round, putting his opponent on the floor with one blow. Borshchev is 29 years old, he is the world champion and master of sports of international class in kickboxing.

