The match “Spartak” – “Dynamo” will serve the team of Sergei Karasev

The match of the 11th round of the Russian Premier League “Spartak” – “Dynamo”, which will be held on October 16, will be served by the team of the Moscow referee Sergey Karasev, according to the press service of the RFU.

He will be assisted by assistants Maxim Gavrilin (Vladimir) and Dmitry Cheltsov (Moscow). Reserve referee – Vladislav Bezborodov (St. Petersburg). VAR – Sergey Ivanov (Rostov-on-Don), AVAR – Igor Demeshko (Khimki).

Appointments for the remaining matches of the 11th round of the RPL:

Arsenal – Zenit: judge – Pavel Kukuyan, assistants to the judge – Adlan Khatuev, Rustam Mukhtarov; reserve judge – Sergey Cheban; VAR – Anatoly Zhabchenko; AVAR – Alexey Lunev; inspector – Sergey Frantsuzov.

Rubin – Lokomotiv: judge – Kirill Levnikov, assistants to the judge – Andrey Vereteshkin, Varanzo Petrosyan; reserve judge – Sergey Kulikov; VAR – Evgeny Turbin; AVAR – Alexander Bogdanov; inspector – Alexey Tyumin.

Sochi – Rostov: judge – Evgeniy Kukulyak, assistant judges – Valery Danchenko, Andrey Bolotenkov; reserve judge – Alexander Mashlyakevich; VAR – Vitaly Meshkov; AVAR – Dmitry Safyan; inspector – Sergey Martynov.

Ural – CSKA: judge – Artyom Lyubimov, assistant judges – Rashid Abusuev, Dmitry Ermakov; reserve judge – Sergey Tsyganok; VAR – Vladislav Bezborodov; AVAR – Nikolay Bogach; inspector – Eduard Maly.

Wings of the Soviets – Nizhny Novgorod: referee – Alexey Amelin, assistant referee – Vladimir Minevich, Nail Seyfetdinov; reserve judge – Rafael Shafeev; VAR – Sergey Ivanov; AVAR – Denis Bereznov; inspector – Sergey Matsyura.

Khimki – Akhmat: judge – Pavel Shadykhanov, assistant judges – Dmitry Mosyakin, Roman Usachev; reserve judge – Roman Safyan; VAR – Anatoly Zhabchenko; AVAR – Konstantin Shalamberidze; inspector – Alexander Gonchar.

Krasnodar – Ufa: judge – Alexey Sukhoi, assistant judges – Alexey Vorontsov, Valentin Murashov; reserve judge – Ivan Saraev; VAR – Evgeny Turbin; AVAR – Ilya Eleferenko; inspector – Gennady Kulichenkov.