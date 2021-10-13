The most beautiful couples of the 90s, whose love stories still inspire us today

Celebrity A-list unions rarely pass the test of busy schedules, paparazzi scrutiny and tabloid gossip, but even years later they remain iconic. InStyle recalls how the relationship of the most spectacular couples of the 1990s developed – from Kate Moss and Johnny Depp to Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere

Before meeting British supermodel Johnny Depp, he was engaged to co-star in the movie Edward Scissorhands Winona Ryder. He met Kate Moss in a cafe in New York, and a spark immediately flashed between them. The model later shared that “from the first minute of the meeting, I realized that they would be together.” Their relationship was filled with grand parties, hotel riots and public displays of affection. Moss admitted that Depp was “the only one she always turned to for advice.” They were together for 4 years, and they broke up, according to rumors, due to the actor’s frequent mood swings. “I have to take responsibility for what happened. It was difficult for me to negotiate, work prevented me from giving to her [Мосс] due attention, ”Johnny later admitted.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Pitt

The actors met on the set of the movie “Seven”, which was released in 1995, and by 1996 they were already engaged. They were so in love that they gave up new projects in order to spend more time together. “We’re not filming at the same time,” Paltrow admitted in an interview. – He pauses while I’m filming the next picture, then I take a break while he works. This is the only way for us to be together. It’s too hard for us to be apart for a long time. ” Despite the fabulous romance, in 1997, just six months after the engagement, the couple broke up. Gwyneth took the blame for the failed wedding. “I was a child, I was only 22 when we met. It took me to live to 40 to grow wiser, – she shared. – You can’t make such decisions when you are 22. I was not ready, and he was too good for me. I didn’t understand what I was doing. ”

Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake

The musicians met on the reboot of the Disney show “The Mickey Mouse Club” in 1991: Britney Spears was then 10, and Justin Timberlake was just 11 years old. By 1998, their careers had skyrocketed, and at the same time their relationship had changed. “I don’t like to comment on my personal life. But I am not at all ashamed to say that I love him with all my heart. As for love, too much is not enough for him. He is my everything, ”the pop star confessed. Unfortunately, by 2002, the stellar romance came to an end. Timberlake hinted at the reasons for the breakup in the video for Cry Me a River, the main character of which was an unfaithful woman. It was rumored that Britney cheated on her lover with her choreographer Wade Robson, but the celebrities themselves never commented on the breakup. The singer recently made a public apology to the ex-lover, saying that she was not the prototype of his musical composition.

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis

Demi Moore and Bruce Willis met in 1987 at the premiere of Snooping, and just four months later, while traveling to Lag Vegas, they signed. According to rumors, on her wedding night, Demi Moore became pregnant with the couple’s first daughter, Rumer. “Our stormy, uncontrollable hobby turned into a full-fledged family, and all this in the very first year of life together,” the actress recalled in her memoirs. “I’m not sure that when real life began, we really knew each other.” Soon the actors became parents two more times. At the same time, they managed to successfully combine family responsibilities and careers, moving from the family estate in Idaho to Hollywood. In 1996, rumors of Willis’s betrayal appeared, these rumors erupted after a sensational interview in which the actor spoke about his attitude towards monogamy. “No woman can satisfy a man’s natural urge to procreate and procreate. The impulse does not disappear from the fact that you have three, ten or a hundred children, ”he said. By 1998, the celebrity relationship was completely upset, they filed for divorce. But even after the breakup, Moore and Willis managed to maintain friendship: they appeared on the red carpet together, the actor became a guest of the ex-wife at her wedding to Ashton Kutcher in 2005, and in 2020 the ex-couple moved in during the quarantine.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise met his second wife, actress Nicole Kidman, while filming Days of Thunder, which was released in 1990. In December of the same year, the couple got married. Their union lasted 11 years, the actors adopted two children, Isabella and Connor, and again starred together in the film “Eyes Wide Shut”. In 2001, the seemingly ideal couple announced their breakup. Since then, they hardly talked about their marriage and common children. “Our life together was perfect. It took me a very long time to re-learn how to live, – said Kidman about the divorce in an interview. – It was a shock for me. Our relationship was great. But I think everything went on as usual. I was really broken and did not expect that love and marriage would ever be repeated in my life. ”

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant

Elizabeth Hurley and Hugh Grant’s relationship has been full of ups and downs. They started dating in 1987 and from then on they seemed to be together all the time. Perhaps the couple’s most memorable appearance came at the premiere of Grant’s 1994 breakthrough film Four Weddings and a Funeral, to which Hurley wore a seductive black Versace dress with cuts fastened with golden pins. In 1995, their idyll was overshadowed by reports of the scandalous betrayal of the actor, who was caught with a companion of easy virtue, Devine Brown. Nevertheless, the couple’s romance lasted for another 5 years. In 2000, the celebrities broke up, maintaining a truly warm relationship: Grant later became the godfather of Hurley’s son, and he still continues to support his former lover.

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere

Cindy Crawford and Richard Gere were married from 1991 to 1995, they were one of the brightest couples of the 90s. They met at a barbecue at the house of a mutual friend, the great photographer Herb Ritts, who had already passed away. Despite the 17-year age difference, the celebrities quickly hit it off. Four years later, they spontaneously married in Las Vegas, exchanging aluminum foil rings at the altar. As the romance ended, it became clear that there wasn’t much in common between Crawford and Gere. Looking back, the supermodel realized that their relationship lacked friendship. “I think part of the problem was that we were anything but friends, as is the case with peers. I was young and he was Richard Gere, she said. “And then, when I started to grow and become a person, it was difficult to change the nature of the relationship, because they were already established.”