The Norwegian publishing house apologized to the Russian skier for the mistake :: Others :: RBC Sport

Norwegian Kagge Forlag confused Sergei and Evgeny Ustyugov in a book about biathletes Tarja and Johannes Boe. According to the publisher, it is clear from the context that it is Yevgeny Ustyugov that we are talking about, in the electronic version the error has already been corrected

Read us on News News

Sergey Ustyugov

(Photo: Laurent Salino / Agence Zoom / Getty Images)



The Norwegian publishing house apologized to the two-time world skiing champion Sergei Ustyugov for confusing him with biathlete Yevgeny Ustyugov in a book about Tarja and Johannes Boe published this fall. Reported by NRK.

“In the proposal, where Sergei Ustyugov is incorrectly named, it is clear that we are talking about biathlon. We hope and believe that readers will understand from the context that it cannot be Sergei Ustyugov, he is not involved in biathlon. Kagge Forlag takes full responsibility for this error, ”said publisher Jorunn Sandsmark.

Olympic champion called biathlete Loginov a fraud



He noted that the error will be corrected in future editions of the book. The error has already been fixed in the electronic version.

The name of Sergei Ustyugov is mentioned in the book in the context of the doping scandal with Yevgeny Ustyugov. In October 2020, the anti-doping panel of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS ADD) found the Russian biathlete guilty of an anti-doping rule violation and annulled his results, including two gold medals at the Vancouver (2010) and Sochi (2014) Olympics.

Ustyugov appealed, there has not yet been a decision on the redistribution of medals in the men’s relay at OI-2014. Ustyugov as part of the Russian national team won gold there, the Norwegians with the Bo brothers in the quartet became the fourth.