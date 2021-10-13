The Norwegian publishing house has apologized to the skier Sergei Ustyugov. In the book of the Bo brothers “Brotherhood Power” he was confused with the biathlete Eugene – Biathlon

The Norwegian publishing house Kagge apologized to the two-time world champion in cross-country skiing Sergei Ustyugov for the mistake made in the book by biathletes Tarjei and Johannes Boe “Brotherly Strength”.

In the book, former Russian biathlete Yevgeny Ustyugov is confused with Sergei.

Yevgeny Ustyugov was deprived of the Sochi-2014 gold in the relay due to doping charges, the bronze went to the Norwegian national team. In relation to the ex-biathlete, doping proceedings continue.

“Perhaps I will get a bronze medal at the 2011 World Championship, because Russian Sergei Ustyugov (meaning Evgeny Ustyugov – Sports.ru), who took silver in the mass start, was caught doping after rechecking old samples,” says one from the chapters of the book on behalf of Tarjei.

The publishers corrected the error in the electronic version of the book, and Sergey Ustyugov was apologized through his coach Markus Kramer. Publishing manager Jorunn Sandsmark said the error would also be corrected in future prints of the book.

“In the proposal, where Sergei Ustyugov is mistakenly named, it is clear that we are talking about a biathlete. We hope and believe that readers will understand from the context that we cannot talk about Sergei Ustyugov, he is not engaged in biathlon.

Kagge takes full responsibility for this mistake, ”Sandsmark said.

