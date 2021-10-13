The police in Maribor clarified the circumstances of the attack on Russian fans :: Football :: RBC Sport

The injured Russian did not file a statement with the police, the search for the attacker continues

Photo: Jurij Kodrun / Getty Images



Police in Maribor have revealed details of a fight between fans after the 2022 World Cup qualifying match between the national teams of Slovenia and Russia, in which one Russian was injured.

“After the match, three foreign fans headed from the Ludski Vrt stadium to a rented apartment in the city center. An unknown man ran up to them near the stadium, knocked one of the fans to the ground, kicked him and fled, ”the press service of the Maribor police told RBC.

A citizen of Russia was slightly injured, he was offered medical assistance, provided it on the spot and in the hospital, from where he was discharged on the same evening. “We must emphasize that the attack was an isolated incident and not a confrontation between fans,” the police said.

Russian Embassy in Slovenia responded to attack on fans



“The citizen of Russia did not want to prosecute the attacker, so the police are investigating the incident as an offense. So far we have not been able to identify the attacker, but the police investigation is still ongoing, ”they added.

The match between the national teams of Slovenia and Russia was held in Maribor on October 11 and ended in a victory for the Russians with a score of 2: 1.

After the game, one of the fans said that five Russians were attacked, and one fan was seriously injured. The RFU said that they were aware of the incident and contacted the Russian embassy in connection with it. The Russian Embassy in Slovenia noted that the Slovenian side confirmed to the diplomats the fact of the incident, as well as the fact that the Russian received minor injuries.