“The Russian national team turned the people to itself, and Karpin is loved in our country”

Match TV commentator Konstantin Genich shared his expectations from the November matches of the Russian national team in the qualifying round of the 2022 World Cup.

– How not to screw up in the game with Cyprus?

– The main thing is not to shower Cyprus with hats. Again, the whole point will be in psychology, and it will be necessary for Karpin to convey to the players the idea and attitude – that the match with Croatia will be decisive, only if we beat Cyprus with a good difference. Wherein, if you ask: “How to beat Cyprus?”, I will answer: “Easy”, because our team is much stronger. Look at the match with Malta, and the game against us a month ago, Cyprus is an openly weak team, absolutely not our level.

Plus we are playing in Moscow – I hope there will be a favorable covid situation for the fans to attend this match. The national team has now turned the people around, and Valera is loved in our country, and for the most part they have a positive attitude towards Karpin. To beat Cyprus is not the most difficult task, it is much more difficult then to correctly treat the match with Croatia. And not to think that a draw will suit us in Zagreb. Because when you come out with such a thought, as a rule, nothing good is learned from this, – said Genich.

The national team under the leadership of Valeriy Karpin will play at home with Cyprus (November 11) and away with the Croatian national team (November 14).

Read also: