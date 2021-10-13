The Russian national team was officially deprived of the silver of the biathlon relay at the Sochi Olympics – and with what difficulty it was obtained!

The women’s biathlon relay at the Sochi Olympics was incredible.

It had everything – broken sticks, loss of consciousness right on the track, problems with rifles and feats on the track. The Russian team snatched silver in a tough struggle and under enormous pressure, but now this result has been completely erased from history.

The IOC has approved the top three winners, in which the Russian national team is no longer there. The people’s favorite turned out to be to blame for this, for still unknown reasons. Olga Zaitseva.





“When I found out about the decision, there were tears.” The court found the biathlete Olga Zaitseva a liar

Change according to the weather

For Russian biathletes, the Sochi Olympics were generally terrible. In the first race (sprint) Olga Vilukhinawhich worked separately with Vladimir Korolkevich, took silver, but the rest of our athletes in this and other races were generally uncompetitive. German coach Wolfgang Pichler only the lazy did not kick, and before the relay – the last Olympic race – there was a scandal in our team.

Photo: RIA Novosti

Pichler literally changed in the application at the last moment Ekaterina Glazyrina on Ekaterina Shumilova… And Glazyrina wrote an angry post on her VKontakte page. Although it was she who had nothing to be indignant: a place in the seventh ten in the individual race spoke eloquently about everything.



“Not a team, but … Thanks to everyone who has been around these four years. Who shared the joy of victories, supported and encouraged when there were defeats, failures and injuries. Thanks to everyone who believed. Everything will be tomorrow. It’s not even my shape. Everything was decided by the weather, ”Glazyrina noted.

Loss of consciousness and fall on the track

And in the relay, real passions were in full swing from the very first stage.

Even before the start of the race, who commented on it live on the “Sport 1” channel Dmitry Guberniev talked about a possible violation of anti-doping rules in the German national team, about what was happening in Kiev and how hard it would be for the Ukrainian national team to run, and about the fact that never in the history of the biathlete of the Russian national team were left without medals in relay races at the Olympics. Eh, if Dmitry knew how this relay would turn out, and the whole Olympics in Sochi …

Photo: RIA Novosti





Calm down, everyone will sit down. How many medals will Russia lose because of the biathlon scandal

German women were unlucky right away – Franziska Preuss fell, broke a stick, the front sight of the rifle was clogged with snow, and while the strongest junior in the world was fighting the shooting, the medal train rushed past. The German national team, after the first stage, lost all chances for medals.



Like another favorite – the French national team. Marie-Laure Brunet after the first shooting, she ran quite a bit and fell unconscious. She was carried off the track in her arms, loaded into an ambulance and sent to the hospital – then the TV people showed it in all the details. Seven years later, Marie-Laure admitted that everything was going to such a situation, because she had been running for a whole year against the background of colossal fatigue.

Photo: RIA Novosti

“Doesn’t pull Zaitsev, doesn’t pull …”

And what about ours? Ours fought with all their might.

Yana Romanova at the first stage it was just gorgeous. She passed the baton to Olga Zaitseva by the leader together with the Ukrainian Twisted Semerenko.

The fans drove Zaitseva along the entire distance. And Olga, who was clearly not in the best condition in Sochi, gave out even more than she was capable of at that moment. She was in the lead after the first shooting, but she was simply not enough for the final lap.





Russian relay silver with gold shimmer

“Doesn’t pull Zaitsev, doesn’t pull …” – stated Guberniev, looking at how Olga was overtaken by the Czech woman. Gabriela Soukalova, and a Norwegian Tiril Eckhoff.

But Shumilova, who replaced Glazyrina, actually guaranteed medals to the Russian team. In shooting, she was impeccable, resisted sharp turns and ran to the finish line of her stage together with the Norwegian Ann-Christine Flatland… At the same time, both managed to close the gap from Valentina Semerenko.

Photo: RIA Novosti

They lost the battle for gold. And the silver was taken away

Everything was decided at the last stage. What did Olga Vilukhina do, who, after the silver in the sprint, caught a cold and recovered more or less only for the relay!

The Russian woman looked great at a distance and very quickly carried out the first shooting, and by the second she reduced the gap from Elena Pidgrushnoy up to 10 seconds. But the only additional cartridge in the second shooting did not allow Vilukhina to get even closer to Pidgrushnaya.

Photo: RIA Novosti

On the last lap, Olga rushed after Elena, but at some point she practically got up. At the cost of some incredible efforts to the roar of the stands of “Laura” and the shouts of “Russia, Russia” Vilukhina managed to repel all the attacks of the Norwegian Berger Tours and brought the Russian national team silver. And then she burst into tears of happiness along with her teammates, and Pichler happily shook spare skis and shouted in German “Ja, ja, ja!”





The whole point of Olga Zaitseva’s case. Why the Russian biathlete was deprived of the Sochi 2014 medal

For three and a half years, Russian biathletes were winners of the home Olympics. Until the decision of the IOC, which in November 2017 accused Yana Romanova and Olga Vilukhina of doping violations and took the medal from our team. And in December of the same year, Zaitseva was convicted of violations. In September 2020, Romanova and Vilukhina were acquitted by the Court of Arbitration for Sport, and Zaitseva could not defend her innocence.

Photo: RIA Novosti

And at the end of September 2021, the IOC finally erased from the protocol of the women’s relay the result of the Russian national team, and at the same time all the emotions that then overwhelmed absolutely everyone.