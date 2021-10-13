The Seattle club will debut in the NHL. How the Major Hockey League Expanded in 104 Years

Since 1967 the number of participants has grown from six to 32
Seattle Kraken preseason
On the night of October 12-13, the 105th season of the National Hockey League (NHL) starts. Already on the first day of the game, viewers will see the debut of the new team, the Seattle Kraken, in the championship. The team’s rival will be the Vegas Golden Knights club, which appeared in the NHL a little earlier – in October 2017.
Seattle is owned by businessman David Bonderman and film producer Jerry Bruckheimer, they applied to join the NHL in February 2018, the club paid an entry fee of $ 650 million, and in July 2020 was officially introduced as a participant in the championship.
Seattle have become the 32nd club in the North American League and will play in the Pacific Division, a team formed as a result of the Expansion Draft. Since its founding in 1917, the NHL has added 13 new members to its membership. “Vedomosti. Sport ”talks about each of these stages.
From 1917 to 1967. The formation of the league and the “Era of the original six”
The NHL was created in 1917, it included five teams – the Montreal Canadiens, Montreal Wanderers, Ottawa Senators, Quebec Bulldogs and Toronto Arenas, but for various reasons, only three played regularly in the first seasons club. Soon the league expanded to ten teams, but the Great Depression broke the championship: by the beginning of World War II, only six teams remained in the NHL.
The period from 1942 to 1967 went down in the history of North American hockey as the “Era of the original six”. The Boston Bruins, Chicago Blackhawks, Detroit Red Wings, Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Rangers and Montreal Canadiens have competed in the Stanley Cup for 25 years.
1967 Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota North Stars, Oakland Seals
The NHL has always evolved as a commercial product. By the late 1960s, the TV companies had given the original six an ultimatum: either the league broadens its horizons and adds new members, or broadcasters switch to covering other championships. By that time, a variety of hockey leagues were actively developing throughout North America.
The choice for the NHL was clear – and in 1967 the number of clubs doubled. This expansion still remains the largest in the history of professional sports. On June 6, 1967, the Los Angeles Kings, Philadelphia Flyers, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins, Minnesota North Stars and Oakland Seals teams were presented.
Each club from the “original six” was allowed to secure 11 field hockey players and one goalkeeper. The rest of the players became participants in the expansion draft – the new NHL participants had to recruit 22 athletes (20 field and two goalkeepers) into their clips. The sensation happened already in the first round – Los Angeles took away from Toronto the legend of the club and the entire NHL Terry Savchuk.
1970. Buffalo Sabers, Vancouver Canucks
Three years later, the league has grown with two more clubs. The draft rules have not changed – 12 other participants had to part with their players. The most famous was Pat Quinn’s move from Toronto to Vancouver. Subsequently, this defender earned himself a name as a strong coach.
In general, the 1970 expansion draft was not very successful. Neither the Sabers nor the Canucks have won the Stanley Cup so far. Vancouver played three times in the decisive series, the Sabers once.
1972. New York Islanders, Atlanta Flames
Atlanta turned out to be the first NHL team from the South of the United States, and New York was the first metropolitan area to receive two representatives in the league at once. The further fate of these teams was different. The Islanders were able to create a champion dynasty just seven years later, winning four Stanley Cups (from 1980 to 1983) and taking part in the finals five times in a row. The Flames were doing much worse – by 1980 the team had changed its registration and moved to Canada, to the city of Calgary.
1974. Kansas City Scouts, Washington Capitals
The tradition of adding two clubs every two years continued in 1974. The total number of teams increased to 18. The fate of the newcomers is similar to that of the Islanders and Flames. Even though Washington did not win the Stanley Cup until 2018, they looked confidently in the championship and even reached the final.
The Kansas City owners quickly ran into financial problems and were forced to sell the team to Denver. The Colorado Rockies hockey players also failed to achieve success, and in 1982 the franchise moved again – the New Jersey Devils team appeared in the NHL.
1979. Edmonton Oilers, Winnipeg Jets, Quebec Nordics, Hartford Whalers
For several years, the NHL did not increase the number of participants, but in 1979 four teams joined the league at once. They were not formed from scratch – Edmonton, Winnipeg, Quebec and Hartford had to change the tournament due to the collapse of the World Hockey Association (WHA), which was a competitor to the NHL. Newcomers paid $ 6 million to enter a new competition for themselves.
The rights to many of the WHA players were owned by the NHL teams. In order not to deprive newcomers of all the leaders, the leadership of the championship was forced to change the draft rules, the number of transactions between clubs for the exchange of hockey players increased dramatically. Four rookies were allowed to defend two field hockey players and two goalkeepers. This allowed Edmonton to keep Wayne Gretzky.
1991. San Jose Sharks
A new era of NHL expansion began after Minnesota owners expressed dissatisfaction with match attendance. They asked the league for permission to move the team to San Francisco Bay, but were refused.
As a result, a compromise was found: Minnesota was sold, and the San Jose Sharks club was founded in California. At the same time, the “sharks” could take any players from the “Minnesota” system. The Sharks’ main achievement at the moment is their participation in the 2016 Stanley Cup final, when they lost to Pittsburgh in six matches.
1992. Ottawa Senators, Tampa Bay Lightning
The NHL continued to develop ice hockey in the southern United States. Tampa became the first team from Florida. For a long time Lightning experienced financial problems, in the late 1990s there was a risk of bankruptcy. At the same time, the “lightnings” entered the playoffs already in their fourth year of existence. That year, for the first time in the expansion draft, a Russian hockey player took part – striker Anatoly Semyonov moved from Edmonton to Tampa.
Ottawa returned to the NHL after 58 years – the team played in the league from 1917 to 1934. However, in the very first season after returning, she earned a bad reputation – experts believed that the club deliberately kept the last place in the table in order to be able to pick first in the draft next year.
1993. Florida Panthers, Anaheim Mighty Ducks
The trend with the expansion of the league’s geography to the south continued a year later – the Florida Panthers team was formed in the city of Sunrise. This team reached the final series already in 1996, but since then they have not been able to overcome even the first round of the playoffs. Anaheim, on the other hand, looked modest in the first seasons, but in 2007 they won their Stanley Cup.
In the 1993 expansion draft, four Russians took part at once: Alexey Kasatonov moved from New Jersey to Anaheim, Anatoly Semyonov became his teammate, who did not play in Tampa. The Dax roster was joined by Alexander Godynyuk (left Calgary) and Andrey Lomakin (left Philadelphia).
1998: The Nashville Predators
With the advent of Nashville, the number of NHL clubs increased to 27. Due to the lack of competitors in the draft expansion, the Predators received full carte blanche and immediately selected five goalkeepers: Frederic Schabo, Mike Dunham, Mike Richter, Mikhail Shtalenkov and Tomas Vokoun. And Richter and Shtalenkov ended up not playing for Nashville.
For 23 years, the “predators” have been led by General Manager David Poyle. Thanks, among other things, to his work over the past 16 seasons, the Predators have missed the playoffs only twice, and in 2017 reached the Stanley Cup final, where they lost six games to Pittsburgh.
1999. Atlanta Thrashers
19 years after the Flames left for Calgary, the NHL decided to give Atlanta a second chance, and the Thrashers team was formed in the city. In the draft expansion, the team was joined by the Russians Maxim Galanov and Alexei Egorov.
In addition, Atlanta were allowed three consecutive years to pick juniors first in the draft. It was with the help of this procedure that Ilya Kovalchuk joined the team, who later became one of the most important players in the club.
However, the second attempt to accustom Atlanta fans to hockey also did not lead to success – in 2011 the franchise moved to Winnipeg.
2000. Columbus Blue Jackets, Minnesota Wild
At the turn of the century, the number of NHL clubs reached 30. Beginners could choose one hockey player from each team in the league, excluding Atlanta. Among others, Minnesota signed Sergei Krivokrasov and Oleg Orekhovsky, and Marian Gaborik was selected in the junior draft. The Slovak played for Wild for nine years and is still the number one top scorer in club history.
In the Stanley Cup, both teams have not yet been able to achieve serious success. The best result for Minnesota was the conference finals in 2003, while Columbus only passed the first round twice in 20 seasons.
2017. Vegas Golden Knights
After a record 17-year hiatus, the NHL decided to found the first sports club in the world’s entertainment capital. Already now we can say with confidence – the idea has fully justified itself. Vegas has become one of the most successful team sports debutants, commercially and sportingly.
In the very first season, the Golden Knights reached the Stanley Cup final; in four seasons, the team reached the semifinals three times. Goalkeeper Marc-André Fleury, three-time Stanley Cup winner with Pittsburgh, played a major role in achieving these results. Vadim Shipachev played for Golden Knights for a short time – it took him only seven months in North America to decide to return to the Continental Hockey League (KHL).
2021. Seattle Kraken
The expansion draft in connection with the entry into the Seattle league took place on July 21 this year. The procedure followed the same rules as the Vegas draft in 2017. Seattle could select one player from each team in the league, with the exception of Golden Knights. The clubs had the opportunity to defend 11 of their players. In total, Kraken’s application included 14 forwards, nine defenders and three goalkeepers.
Defender Mark Giordano, who had previously played for Calgary for 15 seasons, was appointed the first captain in the club’s history. Alternate captains will be forwards Jordan Eberle, Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gurd, as well as defender Adam Larsson. Seattle did not choose Russian hockey players in the expansion draft.