The Seattle club will debut in the NHL. How the Major Hockey League Expanded in 104 Years

Atlanta turned out to be the first NHL team from the South of the United States, and New York was the first metropolitan area to receive two representatives in the league at once. The further fate of these teams was different. The Islanders were able to create a champion dynasty just seven years later, winning four Stanley Cups (from 1980 to 1983) and taking part in the finals five times in a row. The Flames were doing much worse – by 1980 the team had changed its registration and moved to Canada, to the city of Calgary.