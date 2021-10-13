The title of captain of the national team was belittled by Cherchesov and Dziuba. And Karpin finally dropped it

Valery Karpin was molested about the constant rotation of captains in the national team. They criticize mercilessly. Although in our time there is no special meaning behind the captain’s armband.
There were times when the USSR confronted another world, the Western, then the bearer of the letter “K” had no right to be politically illiterate. There, such a person was a kind of ideological conductor of the party’s ideas in its sports cell. But everything has been different for a long time.
What role does the captain play today? Presses the handles before the game and hands the pennant to a rival colleague. Goes first to the field. And what else? On the football field, with the judges who just does not enter into conversations. This has become the norm. There is no need for the captain to run to the referee to find out from him the reasons for making this or that decision, the reasons for which remained unclear.
What other privileges does the captaincy have? Is this an indicator that this player is an authority? Take PSG, for example. Who is not the authority there: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Ramos, Di Maria, Donnarumma? Everyone’s cool, everyone would be the captain in a different club. What if not everyone has a bandage?
After the introduction of five substitutions in football during the coronavirus period, the practice of changing captains during matches has become commonplace. Often during the game the captain’s armband changes hands more than once (Smolov, by the way, was the captain in the game against Malta on September 7, left the field in the 71st minute). Nobody pays attention to this anymore, and involuntarily the significance of the concept of “team captain” decreases. In the most crucial moments of the one who took the partners to the field, the trail was gone. He sits on a bench with a cheerful smile or sad thoughts, and other people take the rap for him.
Karpin had five matches in the selection, and different people took the national team to the field: Georgy Dzhikia, Dmitry Barinov, Fedor Smolov, Daler Kuzyaev, Alexey Sutormin. Someone thinks that the leapfrog is connected with the absence of a clear leader in the team. But you might think that he was before.
The captaincy of Artem Dziuba under the former coach of the national team Cherchesov simply annoyed many. Moreover, it cannot be ruled out that it was Stanislav Salamovich’s tenacity to leave the Zenit striker captain, despite all his out-of-field antics, that caused great harm to this story. These videos – from the championship locker room of Zenit, where Dzyuba “screwed” Serdar Azmun on camera, not to mention the famous sex video – dropped the concept of the captain of the Russian football team below the baseboard.
Cherchesov was warned, called upon to put up a barrier, but he was adamant. He has only one captain – Dziuba, so that he doesn’t trick. Everyone can see how he reacted to playing for the national team today, refusing to come to the training camp at the most difficult moment for the team. And this is also a pebble in Stanislav Salamovich’s garden. Russia had a good captain, who does not give a damn about Russia if his pride is slightly infringed.
It was not Karpin who belittled the concept of captain of the national team. Valery Georgievich simply did not revive him. Dissolved even more, turning it into intra-team entertainment. The general public no longer sees logic in appointments. Jikia was the captain in the absence of Dziuba under Cherchesov. It was clear why the Spartak player brought the team to the first match with a new coach. Barinov, Smolov, Kuzyaev are all old-timers. But when the bandage passed to the debutant Sutormin for the second October match, everything was covered with a thick fog.
Maybe the guys are throwing lots or are playing on who will handle before the game today? If everything suits everyone, then let them change, so as not to lose. It would only be nice to explain how their appointments come about. And then a little more, and we will forget that once the words of the captain of the national team sounded proudly.