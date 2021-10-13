The title of captain of the national team was belittled by Cherchesov and Dziuba. And Karpin finally dropped it

Valery Karpin was molested about the constant rotation of captains in the national team. They criticize mercilessly. Although in our time there is no special meaning behind the captain’s armband.

There were times when the USSR confronted another world, the Western, then the bearer of the letter “K” had no right to be politically illiterate. There, such a person was a kind of ideological conductor of the party’s ideas in its sports cell. But everything has been different for a long time.

What role does the captain play today? Presses the handles before the game and hands the pennant to a rival colleague. Goes first to the field. And what else? On the football field, with the judges who just does not enter into conversations. This has become the norm. There is no need for the captain to run to the referee to find out from him the reasons for making this or that decision, the reasons for which remained unclear.

What other privileges does the captaincy have? Is this an indicator that this player is an authority? Take PSG, for example. Who is not the authority there: Messi, Neymar, Mbappe, Ramos, Di Maria, Donnarumma? Everyone’s cool, everyone would be the captain in a different club. What if not everyone has a bandage?

After the introduction of five substitutions in football during the coronavirus period, the practice of changing captains during matches has become commonplace. Often during the game the captain’s armband changes hands more than once (Smolov, by the way, was the captain in the game against Malta on September 7, left the field in the 71st minute). Nobody pays attention to this anymore, and involuntarily the significance of the concept of “team captain” decreases. In the most crucial moments of the one who took the partners to the field, the trail was gone. He sits on a bench with a cheerful smile or sad thoughts, and other people take the rap for him.