“There are serious questions”: Vyalbe – about doping at the Norwegian skier Bjorgen

2021-10-13T13: 51

2021-10-13T13: 51

2021-10-13T13: 59

Elena Vyalbe

ski sports

marit bjorgen

MOSCOW, October 13 – RIA Novosti. The head of the Russian Cross-Country Skiing Federation Elena Vyalbe commented on the news about the positive result of the doping test of the eight-time Olympic champion Marit Bjorgen at the 2017 World Championships. Vyalbe is quoted by the Norwegian portal Daily Skier. Recall that the Norwegian woman’s autobiographical book tells about this case. After her explanation, the International Ski Federation dropped the charges against her and the case was dropped. Jørgen retired in 2018.

