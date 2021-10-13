There were photos of 40-year-old Maradona lying on a bed with a 16-year-old girl

There were footage in which the legendary Argentine footballer Diego Maradona captured in bed with a 16-year-old Cuban woman Mavis Alvarez, Infobae reports.

Earlier, Alvarez, who is currently 37 years old, said that at the age of 16 she entered into a relationship with Maradona, who was 40 years old. According to the girl, Maradona took her to Argentina from Cuba without the permission of her parents, addicted to drugs and forced her to enlarge her breasts.

“Diego introduced me to drugs when I was 16 years old. This was the biggest mistake of my life. I tried to quit using cocaine, but I couldn’t. Everything went in a spiral, and after giving up drugs, I took refuge in alcohol. After all these years, I feel ashamed of myself, because I was 16 years old and I was part of it all. We don’t always choose what happens to us. I was a pretty girl and he was a rich foreigner. He chose me, and I could not say no, ”said Alvarez.

Photo: infobae.com

Photo: infobae.com

Maradona died at the age of 60. It was reported that he died as a result of acute pulmonary edema, which was caused by chronic heart failure.