Together again: Angelina Jolie filmed with ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller in Los Angeles

After the divorce, Angelina Jolie and Johnny Lee Miller maintained a good relationship. The actress calls her ex-husband her friend, but after breaking up, they each lived their own lives. However, this summer, the ex-spouses seem to be very close. During a trip to New York, 46-year-old Jolie visited 48-year-old Lee Miller several times. And now he came to visit his ex-wife.

The couple was filmed yesterday in Los Angeles. Angelina and Johnny were returning from a restaurant in Beverly Hills in a car driven by an actor.

According to rumors, Jolie introduced her ex-husband to her sons Pax and Knox in the summer, and they got along well. What is the nature of the meetings of ex-spouses is unknown. But Angie came to visit Johnny in New York with a bottle of wine.



Johnny Lee Miller and Angelina Jolie

However, now the actress is credited with another novel – over the past few months, Jolie has been repeatedly seen in the company of the 31-year-old rapper The Weeknd. Their meetings were also held in informal settings. Nevertheless, insiders note that it’s too early to talk about their romantic relationship – the rapper is interested in working in films, and Jolie can probably provide him with some support. True, until recently there was not even a hint that they were friends or at least just communicate.

Now Jolie’s heart is free. After her divorce from Brad Pitt, with whom she is still fighting for custody of children, she has not yet met a soul mate. The star jokes that she has too much requirements for potential partners, so she is still lonely. At the same time, the main priority for Jolie is her and Pitt’s children, for the sake of which she even sacrifices her career and works less in films.



