Tom Cruise will appear before the Polish court “Penza.press

The famous actor Tom Cruise, as reported by Ruposters.ru, as well as the owners of the Paramount Pictures studio, may soon appear before the Warsaw District Court. This is due to the high-profile scandal associated with the filming of the seventh part of the popular film Mission Impossible, where the creators wanted to blow up the historic bridge over Lake Pilchowice.

Mission: Impossible filming scandal

Mission Impossible is undoubtedly one of the most recognizable TV series in the history of modern cinema, which follows the adventures of Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and members of the special government unit Mission Impossible Force, who must complete extremely dangerous missions in each of the films. Six versions of this product have been released so far, and a seventh is currently planned. That has already caused a great resonance in Russia.

What caused the conflict

The reason is the scandal associated with the bridge over Lake Pilchowice, which the producers of the film planned to blow up to show the explosive adventures of Ethan Hunt. Information on this matter appeared early last year, but was quickly refuted by the Polish Railways. In addition, the bridge was entered in the register of monuments, so there will be no more such ideas.