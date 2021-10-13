Tom Holland’s father discouraged him from epic dance in the image of Rihanna

Dominic Holland was worried that this would ruin his son’s career. But it turned out the other way around.

Tom Holland became the hero of the new issue of British GQ and in an interview with the publication recalled his enchanting performance on the Lip Sync Battle show as Rihanna. Recall that in 2017, the actor amazed the audience by performing Rihanna’s dance from the video for the song Umbrella. For this, he tried on the image of the singer from the video, and also brilliantly repeated her choreography, replenishing it with his own tricks. Holland’s dance video has already racked up 78 million views on YouTube.

The actor told GQ that before the performance, his father, Dominic Holland, called him and asked his son to tell everyone that he had changed his mind about participating in the show. According to Tom, the father was worried that this “indecent” performance could reflect badly on his son’s career.

“My father taught me when I was younger and starting a business that you need to become famous as slowly as possible. Like, you don’t have to become super famous right tomorrow, because you won’t be able to cope with it, it will ruin your life, ”said the actor.

Tom noted that he is selective in what he is offered, and tries not to “become familiar” to the public. “I understand why dad was worried. He would have said the same thing to me today: “Control yourself, you have a long career ahead of you.” I don’t want to get lost myself … in all this, ”Holland said in an interview.

At the same time, the actor is very glad that he performed with Rihanna’s number, but says that it was very difficult: “It was a lot of fun and helped my career, but it was a huge stress.” In 2017, Tom noted that he was more nervous at this performance than on the set of Spider-Man.

