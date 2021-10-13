“Tsunoda and Perez made Hamilton lose time, which he lacked at the finish of the Turkish Grand Prix,” says Helmut Marko – Auto

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko admitted that the Austrian team was surprised by the progress of Mercedes rivals with the engine.

At the same time, Marco was pleased with the team’s performance at the Turkish Grand Prix, given the results of Hamilton and Verstappen.

“It remains a mystery to me what they could find in the Mercedes to increase the power of their engine in such a way, starting with the stage at Silverstone. At the moment I see only two races (of the remaining), where the Red Bull may have an advantage due to the height of the location of the circuit – these are Mexico and Brazil. On four other tracks, Mercedes is the current favorite.

As for the Turkish Grand Prix, we are, of course, pleased with the results. We managed to minimize possible losses by one hundred percent. Given his speed, Bottas was out of our reach. Given the speed capabilities of the car, Hamilton could have been even higher at the finish line, but Tsunoda and Perez made him lose time, which he ultimately lacked at the finish line. It was also part of the plan, ”said Marco.

