Tyukavin: The first half with Lithuania turned out to be difficult. During the break we got a decent charge

Forward of the youth national team of Russia Konstantin Tyukavin, the author of the double against the Latvian team (3: 0), commented on the victory in the Euro 2023 qualifying match.

“I don’t know why the first half was difficult. Lithuania played at home, they were helped by the stands. We played the first half somehow sluggishly. We were very well charged during the break, so the second 45 minutes turned out to be completely different.

During the break, we were told to fight for every ball. We went out, tried to do so, went into pressure. It helped to score our goals. Could have done a hat-trick? I already scored twice, at one point I already wanted to play for a partner, but the program did not reach. It’s always nice to score for the national team, these are my first goals. So I’m very happy.

Own goal of the Lithuanian national team? We went into pressure, rebuilt well. The pivot kicked the goalkeeper, but he just missed the ball.

I want to dedicate my goals to my family and friends. Everyone looked and cheered for me. The main thing is that we won. We have three points, we go further, “the RFU press service quotes Tyukavin as saying.