Ukraine may be deprived of the European Championship in MMA

Ukraine may lose the right to host the European Championship in mixed martial arts if Russian fighters are not allowed to participate in the competition.

“GAMMA officially declares that it will never allow any national federation to prevent other athletes from participating in GAMMA tournaments for political, ideological or any other reasons. GAMMA and local organizers continue to work hard to host the European Championship at a level worthy of athletes from all over the continent. The 2021 European Championship in Ukraine will be open to all European countries – members of GAMMA, ”the Global Mixed Martial Arts Association said.

Recall that initially the tournament was planned to be organized on the territory of Greece, then the choice fell on Georgia, but in the end, both states decided to refuse to hold the sporting event due to the coronavirus pandemic.

After that, Ukraine nominated its candidacy for the venue of the European MMA Championship. At the same time, the Ukrainian side set a condition providing for a ban on the participation of Russian athletes in the tournament. In turn, GAMMA (Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts) did not oppose this requirement.

It should be said that currently GAMMA is recognized in 41 countries, in some more it is undergoing the registration process.

