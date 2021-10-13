Ukrainian players are unhappy with the field in Lvov: “Horror. It is all in hummocks, everyone falls. Unsuitable for the national team “- Football

The midfielder of the Ukrainian national team Taras Stepanenko, after the home selection match for the 2022 World Cup with Bosnia and Herzegovina (1: 1), expressed dissatisfaction with the quality of the lawn at the Arena Lviv.

“I would like to draw great attention to the state of the field. Guys, the national team does not play so often in Lviv. You need to do something with the fields. We cannot play all the matches at Olimpiyskiy, which has a good pitch.

Honestly, horror. You can’t stop. We saw how many times the guys slipped out of the blue. It’s all in hummocks. Need to do something. We want to play at the European Championship, but we have one field of a good level.

Yesterday we drew attention to the state of the field at the first training session. It is all in hummocks, they asked him to roll it. This also plays a big role. We have technical footballers who can quickly run one-on-one with the help of their qualifications. And the ball crushes, jumps – it is also impossible, ”Stepanenko said.

Ukrainian national team defender Ilya Zabarny also spoke on this topic.

“I agree with Taras. I think this field is unsuitable for the Ukrainian national team. Everyone falls, this is not normal. It seems to me that this needs to be changed.

There is only one arena that hosts the national team with very good coverage – Olimpiyskiy. This is not normal, – said Zabarny.