Ukrainian representatives of Rammstein, Aerosmith and Rihanna invite Samsung and Huawei to meet and dot the and

Ukrainian copyright holders representing music majors – international companies that own the rights to most of the world’s music repertoire, including music by Abba, Rammstein, Aerosmith, Rihanna, Imagine Dragons and thousands of other foreign artists – as well as representatives of domestic musicians, offer the heads of Ukrainian Samsung offices , LG, Sony, Huawei, as well as other importers of consumer electronics meet in person, talk and dot the “and” in the matter of private copying.

Representatives of the rightholders have informed about this to Ukrainian News.

Music merchants propose to meet the heads of companies of importers one-on-one, in person, without involving lawyers, representatives of associations and specialized organizations on both sides, in order to finally discuss the tariffs for the so-called private copying – royalties paid in Ukraine and many other countries of the world by importers of gadgets and media for copying music and films on them.

From a music business point of view, this format can be constructive. The music industry is awaiting a response regarding their proposal.