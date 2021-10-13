Valery Karpin is successful without Artyom Dziuba. Will Zenit striker return to the national team?

Four wins, one draw and “Valera-Valera!” in the locker room. If you look at the result and leave out the way of obtaining it, Valery Karpin surpassed expectations and melted the bronze-coated monument to the heroes of the 2018 World Cup, cast by the field commander. The Russian national team guaranteed a minimum of play-offs at the 2022 World Cup, which means Valery Karpin is likely to remain in the team for a long time.

Does this mean that the team will remain without 33-year-old Artyom Dziuba for a long time, and he can generally end his career a step away from the status of the main scorer in the history of the Russian national team? Doubtful. The tense relationship that hinders the call of a strong footballer to the team is something from the repertoire of the field commander, but not the head coach of the Russian national team.

The conflict between Valery Karpin and Artem Dziuba is overrated. Fans and journalists compose complex theories and write fanfiction, churn out speculation, explain the reasons for not calling or rejecting the national team, recalling the distant or relatively recent past, looking for the truth between the lines and in intonations. But everything is much simpler.

Karpin is such a liberated and free person that it is absolutely useless to guess and draw up his motivation. Given his lack of complexity, it is hard to believe that in the Russian national team he thinks in terms of grievances, conflicts and, in general, is heavily loaded with the situation with Dziuba’s refusal. Valery Georgievich has developed a healthy indifference – a sign of psychological maturity, when you are productive in the present, focused on the main thing, and put aside any husks like reflection about the past and future.

Valery Karpin, Russian national team Photo: Getty Images

It is also important to remember here that Dziuba is a footballer who is only productive when there are challenges. And the Russian national team without Dziuba and just one goal before the destruction of Kerzhakov’s scorer record is a natural challenge. Perhaps even the last thing of a gradually fading career, in which the bench is increasingly common.

There are certain doubts that the vulnerable Dziuba, who took offense at all the coaches with whom he could not find a common language (coach Emery, not Mancini’s coach at all), will organically join the national team with an informal coach. There are doubts that his ego will cope with the dispelled cult of personality, and there is no one else to give honor, because the field commander is gone. But this is also a new challenge, right?

Karpin did not say that the door was closed for Dziuba, and even that would not be in his principles. But he certainly deliberately generates tension with phrases like “We are not forcing anyone” in order to motivate Dzyuba to challenge even more. Remember the September matches of the national teams – the head coach neatly put Matvey Safonov at the press conference, as if he didn’t care about the goalkeeper at all. The answer to the question “Where is Safonov?” was in the spirit: “Ask the coach of goalkeepers, I don’t know at all, he is about seventh on the list.” Again Karpin’s healthy indifference, but by no means empty words – right after them Motya got ready, got in shape and spent a strong month. Now about the seventh goalkeeper from Kafanov’s shortlist is confidently the main one. Karpin picked up the right key for Safonov and, probably, Dziuba has a similar lock.

Artem Dzyuba, Russia Photo: Getty Images

The atmosphere around the team is again positive, Karpin is open to journalists, full of irony and even self-irony, boldly takes responsibility for a weak game on himself. All this was lacking for the field commander – it seems that now everything is going too well to change anything.

But it was on this that the past coach got burned. Judging by the fact that even the captain’s armband is now a variable quantity, Karpin will not allow stagnation. Therefore, the absence or presence of Dziuba in the national team’s application is the same variable as the captain’s status.

