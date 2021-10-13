Valery Karpin sees no point in appointing a permanent captain of the Russian national team – reasons, opinion

Let’s criticize now Karpina for calling the captain’s armband a “rag”. Many did not like the coach’s harsh remark. They immediately remembered the face of the nation, the leader, a person with an impeccable reputation and other nonsense. For some reason, these warm flashbacks from the past, when the figure of the captain was equated almost to the ideology of the whole country, still remain in their heads. Endowed with a special status. But if 15-20 years ago the bandage really meant something, now it means nothing at all.





“It strains that information has leaked from the national team. We’ll find where. ” Big interview with Karpin

Whose surname first comes to mind when you say “captain of the football team”? If about clubs in Russia, then to mine – Akinfeev, who has worn the bandage for so many years. I do not instantly identify the captains of Zenit, Spartak or Loko. Probably because they change often. And they are not always appointed by age, authority or number of years in the club. In St. Petersburg, not so long ago, the bandage was given Lovren – a player who had been playing at the club for less than a year at that time. For what? I suppose because he considers himself a leader. I don’t see any more reasons. In “Spartak” it is a little easier – there is Jikia. Perhaps the most suitable person for this role in Russia – communicates with fans, journalists, judges. Shouts, swears, but at the same time not a single public fakap. But, as Karpin correctly noted, this is from upbringing and personality, and not because of the bandage on the arm.

Igor Akinfeev Photo: Dmitry Golubovich, “Championship”

How is it in Europe? The first association is Ronaldo… There are no more explicit ones. Further pictures from the past – Puyol, Terry, Totti, Maldini – in general, everything. There were no questions about them at all – men played in clubs throughout their careers, were charismatic leaders, they were adored by fans.

One can argue here – there is too much difference between clubs and national teams. But then let’s estimate who is the captain in the tops now? In Italy Chiellini wears an armband, but everyone there shouts at each other. In France – Hugo Lloris – a person who is not very associated with the concept of leadership. In England – Harry Kane, whose absolute authority also raises questions. The thing is that captaincy in the national team has ceased to have the weight that it had at the beginning of the century. Then the caps had essentially 3 missions: to argue and put pressure on the referees, to act as an intermediary between the players and the federation on the issues of awards, organizational wishes and, if necessary, kick someone in the locker room for a bad game.

Now these three questions are irrelevant. For any dispute, any player immediately receives a card, individual people are involved in finances and organization, and every internal conflict can provoke a big media scandal here. And why is a captain needed then?

Karpin is right when he says that anyone can be a leader. And it is definitely not defined by a bandage on the shoulder. Sutormin will not automatically become an authority simply by standing next to a judge while flipping a coin. And Jikia or Barinov all the same, they will continue to shout at partners, because the leadership is within them. And they cannot play football in any other way.





There is no permanent captain in the national team. This is problem?

Yes, you can give this bandage to one of them and close the issue forever. But Karpin does not see an important message in this. Sense, if the team probably really has several clear applicants who fulfill the formal mission of the captain? But they exist now, when the team is still being formed. And already next year others may take their place.

Paolo Maldini Photo: Martin Rose / Bongarts / Getty Images

In general, the problem is unnecessarily exaggerated. But it’s great that they are now discussing it, and not another failure of the national team in the selection.