Valery Karpin spoke about the conversation with Zenit striker Artem Dzyuba before refusing to be called up to the Russian national team

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin revealed the details of Zenit striker Artyom Dziuba’s refusal to join the national team for the October 2022 World Cup qualification matches.

– Tell us step by step how the communication with Dziuba went?

– First we met in St. Petersburg in August. He said: “I’m ready, I want, everything is okay.” I answered him: “Okay, work. I don’t know, show the game, and I will choose ”. Then he gets into the extended list.

– Before adding him to the extended list, did you try to contact him? A message, a call?

– What for? Then, when the extended list was published, I wrote to him: “In touch?” He replied: “Yes, in touch.” I called him and said: “In a week we will give the final list. Are you ready, is everything okay? ” – “No, I’m not ready, I need to get in shape.” – “OK good”.

– Is it normal when a player evaluates his form himself and puts his own form evaluation higher than the head coach’s?

– I do not know.

– And in the club, have you ever come across a player telling you: “I’m not ready”?

– He gets money in the club, but not in the national team. The club will tell him: “I’m not ready to play, so you don’t get a salary.” Everything! What can you do here? What leverage do I have? If he doesn’t want it, it’s not necessary.

– There are players who are not ready to go to the national team if they do not play at the base. Cherchesov hinted that this is Smolov.

– Many players have it. I called Fedya before the first call: “If you want, come, but you don’t have to play. Maybe I will, but I don’t give guarantees ”. He said that he had matured, that he understood everything. I asked him: “Do you give a word,” to the peasant “?” “Yes, Georgievich, there are no questions,” Karpin said in an interview with the Championship.

The Russian team will play the final qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup in November.

On the 11th, a home match with Cyprus will take place, and on the 14th, an away meeting with Croatia.

