Vanguard – Barys. Forecast and bet for 2.18 / Hockey predictions

In the regular season match of the Kontinental Hockey League, Avangard will host Barys. The game will take place at the Balashikha arena on October 13. The meeting starts at 19:30 Moscow time. Avangard – Barys: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

“Avangard”

At the moment, the Omsk club has 16 points. These points were earned in 15 matches, which puts the team in sixth place in the East standings.

Recently, “Vanguard” did not go very well. After the victory over Sochi at the end of September (3: 1), the Hawks suffered three defeats in a row.

All their matches in this series are wards Boba hartley leaked at the exit. First, the team lost to Traktor (3: 4). Then she was seriously damaged by “Auto” (2: 5) and minimally flew to “Barys” (0: 1).

But in a couple of recent meetings, Avangard has slightly corrected its own position. In Balashikha, Hartley’s guys dealt with Spartak (5: 2) and Avtomobilist (3: 1).

“Barys”

Representatives of Kazakhstan played 16 matches in the regular season, in which they took 14 points. They took the seventh place in the standings of the Eastern Conference.

In the new season “Barys” won only six victories, but in late September and early October, he made three misfires in a row in regulation time.

Like Avangard, the charges Yuri Mikhailis merged at a party. The guys from Nur-Sultan grabbed away from Metallurg Mg (3: 4), Dynamo Moscow (1: 3) and Lokomotiv (3: 4).

After a series of defeats, Barys defeated Avangard (1: 0) and SKA (3: 0), and then Mikhailis’s team turned out to be weaker than Ak Bars (3: 6).

Forecast and rate

Avangard’s victory is estimated at 1.73, bookmakers give odds for a draw 4.54, and for the victory of “Barys” – 3.90…

If you look at the total number of goals of these teams in the current season, you will notice that they do not pamper their fans with “horse” fights very often.