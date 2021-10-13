“Vegas” – “Seattle” – 4: 3 – video, goals, review of the NHL regular season match

Chandler Stevenson’s decisive goal was clearly not scored by the rules. This was obvious to everyone except the judges.

The NHL is back after a three month absence!





In the second match, which took place closer to the Pacific coast, the last two league rookies met. Vegas, now in its fifth season, has hosted NHL debutants from Seattle. The construction of the home stadium of the Kraken is at the final stage – on October 24 they will play with their fans against Vancouver, but for now, for the players Dave Hackstall the five-game away series started.

On the eve of the first game in the NHL, “Kraken” decided on the first captain in the history of the club – he was the most experienced Mark Giordanowho had long worn the ‘C’ patch at Calgary. Alternate captains were appointed Jordan Eberle, Adam Larsson, Jaden Schwartz and Yanni Gourd. The latter was unable to take part in today’s game due to an upper body injury. Seattle could also be missed due to coronavirusand Jared McCann, Joonas Donskoy, Markus Johansson, Jamie Oleksyak and Kalle Jernkroka, however, only Yernkrok missed the opening meeting of the “Kraken”.

The staffing problems of the Golden Knights were a little bigger – four players of the main squad missed the opening match, and the biggest loss of the Knights is Alex So, which will not be able to go out on the ice at least until the end of the year. This made it possible for the Russian striker to debut in the NHL. Pavel Dorofeev.

A few minutes before the starting face-off at the T-Mobile Arena, a grandiose pre-match program took place – the “knight” who appeared on the ice demonstrated what Vegas was going to do with its rival today by “defeating” the giant virtual kraken.

The hosts’ hockey players quickly began to put the plan into action – within three minutes Max Pasioretti opened the scoring! The Golden Knights managed to get out of defense very quickly. Chandler Stevenson entered the Seattle zone without any problems, gave the puck Mark Stone, and he in the touch sent her to the 67th number of “Vegas”. Pasioretti had no trouble hitting the gate Philip Grubauer – the attacker’s throw was at an inconvenient height for the goalkeeper.

After another three minutes William Karlsson caught a mistake Vince Dunn, intercepted the puck and gave it to Jonathan Marchessot. The Canadian beautifully beat Grubauer, who tried to prevent him, and rolled the projectile into the net. 2: 0 – a truly “warm” welcome for the newcomers to the league!

The Krakens came to their senses until the middle of the second period, but by that time the advantage of Vegas was already three goals – Pasioretti scored a double. The game was played at very high speeds, and almost every attack could end with another goal. The guests finally caught their luck – 10 seconds after an unsuccessful attempt to realize the majority Ryan Donato still opened the scoring for Seattle in the NHL, being quicker Alec Martinez on finishing.

After 74 seconds, the Kraken’s lag was reduced to a minimum – for Jaden Schwartz, Jordan Eberle and Jared McCann managed to confuse the Golden Knights defense, and after throwing the latter on the net of the gate Robin Lehner the puck from the skate of the defender of the “knights” bounced into the goal! The enthusiastic guests rushed to restore balance, but until the end of the second twenty minutes they did not manage to do this. Moreover, the “Kraken” almost missed, but Grubauer was rescued by the barbell. But in the third period, Seattle managed to equalize the score – Morgan Geeky managed to intercept the puck in the middle zone, drive up to Lehner’s goal and deliver a powerful wrist shot to the top corner.

The psychological and game advantage was on the side of the guests, who were clearly on the top. But this courage played a cruel joke with them – within half a minute after the mistake of the Seattle defender during the transfer of Vegas he scored a goal, which will be discussed for a long time in the hockey environment. After Stone’s pass from the right flank, the puck, as it seemed at first, hit Stevenson’s skate and flew into the goal from him. The judges decided to watch the episode and after a short meeting they still counted the puck. But on the replays it is clearly visible – the attacker of the “knights” clearly kicked the projectile before it crossed the line. And such goals in hockey should not be counted.

Dave Hackstall’s charges did not have time to recoup, despite all the efforts and the replacement of Grubauer with the sixth field at the end of the match. The debut of Seattle in the NHL turned out to be bright, but overshadowed by a scandal – the decisive goal of Vegas was from a different sport. The forward of the “knights” played football, which allowed the hosts to win.