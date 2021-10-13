Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson made it up. Will Rock return to Fast and Furious?

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have buried the hatchet. The actors did not find a common language on the set of Fast and the Furious, after which they began to speak unflatteringly about each other. As a result, the new star of the franchise, the producers singled out their spin-off with Jason Statham. But the quarrel seems to be over.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Scala revealed that he and Diesel had a heart-to-heart conversation long ago. The stars talked in Johnson’s trailer, but they didn’t become friends after that.

Well, there was a meeting. She was not friendly. Rather, for everyone to understand everything. We talked in my trailer, and after this conversation there was no doubt that we are two different poles. I agreed to stop there.

The conversation itself, judging by the interview, took place even after the filming of the eighth part of Fast and the Furious, that is, several years ago. But after that, the stars still commented on each other in some moments. Now Skala unexpectedly told that there was no enmity, true as well as love.

Probably not only an actor but a producer, Johnson is testing the ground. The actor can return to the final parts of Fast and the Furious – the tenth and eleventh. Now the premiere date of the tenth picture is April 2023.