Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson made it up. Will Rock return to Fast and Furious?

Hollywood stars Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel have buried the hatchet. The actors did not find a common language on the set of Fast and the Furious, after which they began to speak unflatteringly about each other. As a result, the new star of the franchise, the producers singled out their spin-off with Jason Statham. But the quarrel seems to be over.

In a new interview with Vanity Fair, Scala revealed that he and Diesel had a heart-to-heart conversation long ago. The stars talked in Johnson’s trailer, but they didn’t become friends after that.