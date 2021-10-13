Vitalik Buterin admitted the superiority of Ethereum over bitcoin as a defensive asset

Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin did not rule out that the second largest cryptocurrency in terms of capitalization will surpass Bitcoin in terms of total market value and as a means of preserving capital. He stated this in the podcast The Stakeborg Talks.

“It’s possible. I think that the big difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin is that the latter is a platform where the value of the ecosystem depends on the value of the cryptocurrency, but in Ethereum it’s exactly the opposite. “– he explained.

According to Buterin, the second largest cryptocurrency by capitalization can act as a measure of saving savings in the literal economic sense due to the activation of EIP-1559 during the London hard fork.

Talking about growth DAOButerin has outlined Gitcoin DAO’s and Optimism’s retroactive public goods experiments as examples of projects that evolve the landscape.

The Ethereum co-founder expressed his conviction that DAOs will play a bigger role than they do now.

“They will definitely become more important. I don’t think this space has insurmountable barriers. Rather, there are more nuances to be worked out. When will one of the DAOs change strategy, or when do the two DAOs decide to merge? I think we will see it soon, ”he said.

During the conversation, Buterin was also asked about non-fungible tokens (NFT).

“NFTs are culturally interesting. They bring people to Ethereum who have a completely different mindset than, for example, DeFi members and regular crypto users. “– he explained

Recall that TIME magazine included Buterin in the list of the 100 most influential people in 2021.

In September, the co-founder of Ethereum proposed to transfer the NFTs issued on Ethereum into an ecosystem of second-tier solutions.

Subscribe to ForkLog news on VK!

Found a mistake in the text? Select it and press CTRL + ENTER