Vitalik Buterin talks about DAO, Ethereum and NFT in new interview | Blockchain24

In a recent podcast interview with The Stakeborg Talks, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin spoke candidly on a wide range of issues, including his early interest in mathematics and problem solving, the potential of decentralized autonomous organizations or DAOs, and his perspective on the BTC and NFT community.

When asked about his preference for a career title, Buterin – a humble entrepreneur with a lively passion for his profession – referred to himself as a philosopher-technologist and as such may have coined the term. Paraphrasing the infamous quote from the scholar and Athenian historian Thucydides, Buterin drew attention to the changing dichotomy between the dogma of the continuous advancement of the technology industry and the abstract space carved out for thought leaders in philosophy. When asked if we see Ethereum flipping outperforming Bitcoin not only in price but also as a repository of a price asset, he simply replied, “It could have been,” before expanding his point of view:

“I think the big difference between Ethereum and Bitcoin is that Bitcoin is a platform where the ecosystem value comes from the value of the currency, but in Ethereum, the value of the currency comes from the value of the ecosystem.”

The long-awaited update to London’s Ethereum hard fork in mid-August improves the network’s transactional payments system, mainly driven by transaction fees and miner revenues. Referring to this, Buterin continued from the above conversation to say:

“Especially after EIP 1559, when the fees are burned, it becomes a reality in a more direct economic sense.”

In September, Buterin was named in Time magazine’s 100 Most Influential People of 2021 for his integral role in the growth of the Ethereum network to a market capitalization of over $ 400 billion. Other recognitions have been given to leaders in the DeFi and NFT space. Speaking about the growth of decentralized autonomous organizations, and in particular the development of models such as quadratic voting and funding, Buterin has outlined the retroactive experiments of the Gitcoin DAO and Optimism on public goods as examples of projects that evolve the landscape.

When asked if DAOs will be the next sector to emerge in the cryptocurrency ecosystem following the success of decentralized finance and NFT tokens, Buterin expressed:

“I think DAOs will definitely become more important over time. As for what is still missing in the DAO space, I don’t think there is one big thing, but more small things that need to be worked out. When does the DAO first decide to make the pivot of the strategy, or when do the two DAOs decide to merge? This is the ability to make big decisions, not just gradually keep going down the same path, this is something that I think we will see soon. “

And finally, commenting on the rapid emergence of the NFT space, Buterin shared some insight into the new demographic attracted by the asset: