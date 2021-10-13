Vyacheslav Borshchev – Chris Duncan, knockout, video, Borshchev received a contract with the UFC, details – October 13, 2021

Several years ago, a kickboxer from Volgograd Vyacheslav Borshchev without any guarantees and connections went to the USA. There he found the Team Alpha Male (TAM) gym, trained for a month and managed to impress the founder of the gym, Juraja Feyber, with his striking technique. (part-time – UFC veteran) so much so that he provided him with the opportunity to train, helped with housing and further movements in mixed martial arts.

Subsequently, Borshchev moved his family to Sacramento, fully fit into the Team Alpha Male team, and in December 2019, for example, he was in the corner of Faber when he fought Peter Yan.

And, perhaps, we remember Vyacheslav by his unusual description of a meeting with Jean-Claude Van Damme, in which the actor, according to Borshchev, “Fell on his knees and sobbed”…

Borshchev also began his MMA career in America. For a couple of years, he built himself a modest statistic of four wins and one defeat. That was enough for him to come out tonight to fight for the opportunity to get into the UFC on Dana White’s Challenger Series. The essence of the project is simple: you fight one fight, and if your performance impresses the president with the best lyre, you get a contract.

At the very beginning of the second round, Borshchev knocked out Chris Duncan with an elegant movement of his left hand. Almost instantly, the recording of the episode appeared on White’s Instagram with the caption: “Holy crap! If you missed the fight between Chris Duncan and Vyacheslav Borshchev, this was one of the best first rounds that could ever be seen. Come to ESPN now and watch “…

The head of the UFC met this finish, standing on his feet, and Borshchev celebrated the victory with his signature squatting dance.

In order not to miss anything from the world of MMA, subscribe to our YouTube channel!