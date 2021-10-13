Waiting for the “new Ovechkin”. Which of the Russians will debut in the NHL :: Hockey :: RBC Sport

In the offseason, 13 Russian players signed their first contracts with NHL clubs. Four more went to try their hand overseas again. About the prospects of newcomers from Russia and the brightest of them – in the material of RBC

Florida forward Maxim Mamin

Egor Chinakhov, Columbus

Forward, 20 years old

Chinakhov’s move from Avangard to Columbus was marked by a scandal. The fact that the hockey player will continue his career overseas became known even during the Gagarin Cup final, in which Avangard played against CSKA.

Avangard said that agent Shumi Babaev “tried to send the player to the NHL as soon as possible and in the most incorrect way.”

“The agreement is simple: we let Yegor play, and he renews his contract for a season. The agent fed them breakfast, and eventually signed Yegor to Columbus. As they say on the street, he threw it up “, – spoke the chairman of the board of directors of the club Alexander Krylov.

“We were just talking, I didn’t give any guarantees on my part that we would stay. Maybe the general manager did not correctly convey the information to Krylov, but this is no longer my problem, “Babaev replied.

Last season turned out well for Chinakhov. He, having not previously played a single match at the KHL level, immediately played in the first team, became the champion of Russia and the owner of the Gagarin Cup. The KHL recognized the striker as the best rookie of the season.

Chinakhov performed well at the September NHL Rookie Tournament. In three games, he scored six goals, becoming the best player in the tournament.

Columbus center-forward Josh Dunn did not hide his admiration for the game of the Russian team-mate. “I’ve never seen anything like it,” The Athletic quotes him. – It’s like watching Ovechkin’s game. The puck comes off his stick, and you just have to wait for a goal. ” In North America, Chinakhov has been compared to Ovechkin more than once, not only because of nationality, but also in the accuracy of the throw.

However, in exhibition matches, where the main teams participated, his performance was not so high. He scored in the first meeting with Pittsburgh, but did not score in the next four games. Chinakhov was not included in the line-up in three exhibition meetings out of eight, entering the site through the match. At the same time, he spent more than 14 minutes on the ice on average. Only in the last match he played much less – 9:22.

As a result, Chinakhov was included in the main team of Columbus for the season. But it is far from a fact that he will not fall out of there during the championship. The Russian came overseas with only one season behind him at the adult level. It is extremely difficult to have a stable year in the NHL at 20 years old with such little experience.

However, Chinakhov’s prospects are evidenced by the fact that he is in the top 10 contenders for the best rookie prize of the season.

Vladimir Tkachev, Los Angeles

Forward, 26 years old

Tkachev scored the puck in six exhibition matches and made four assists. He was even named the first star of the Vegas game. He will start the championship with the first team.

But it will be difficult for Tkachev to play at a good level in Los Angeles. You shouldn’t attach great importance to control meetings. The level of intensity in them is not the same as in the championship.

The main disadvantage of Tkachev is his size (177 cm and 71 kg). He is a technical hockey player. But in the NHL there is a cult of power hockey, and wrestling is not Tkachev’s strong point. It is no coincidence that the striker went to try his hand overseas only at the age of 26, which is also a minus. Tkachev’s age is not yet critical. But it’s too late to debut in the NHL closer to the third ten. If you do not manage to gain a foothold in the league right away, which is not given to everyone, most likely there will be no second chance.

Vasily Podkolzin, Vancouver

Forward, 20 years old

Podkolzin also entered the main squad, but he is not guaranteed a place in Vancouver throughout the championship. The attacker may have to go to the farm club at least once.

Podkolzin played six exhibition matches, but did not score points for performance. Despite this, he is among the contenders for the best rookie of the season. In favor of the Russian is far from the most stellar composition of “Vancouver” – only six forwards of the team have contracts worth more than $ 1 million.

Kirill Semyonov, Toronto

Forward, 26 years old

Semenov, on the other hand, found himself in a team with very high competition among the forwards and was unable to break into the main team, although he made three assists in four exhibition matches.

The attacker, who won the Gagarin Cup with Avangard last season, will find it difficult to count on a place in the squad and during the season, since Toronto’s attack is perhaps the strongest in the entire NHL. But Semyonov’s universalism, who can play both in the center of the attack and on the flank, as well as the injuries of his teammates, may give him a chance.

Vladislav Provolnev, “Arizona”

Defender, 26 years old

Provolnev made the right choice by signing a contract with Arizona, where the competition for a place in the squad is not as high as in some other teams. The Russian confidently played exhibition matches and made his way to the base. Now Arizona has two defenders from Russia – Provolnev and Ilya Lyubushkin.

Maxim Mamin, Florida

Forward, 26 years old

Mom is no stranger to the NHL. He has already tried to gain a foothold in Florida. In the 2017/18 season, he played 26 matches in the main squad, the next seven, after which he returned to CSKA.

Over the past seasons, Mamin has improved. In the last championship, he became one of the leaders of CSKA, playing in an aggressive, forceful manner and making great use of good dimensions – 189 cm and 95 kg.

Now the chances of a Russian to play in Florida are higher than in the first visit. But he is still in reserve, including because he missed part of the pre-season training due to injury.