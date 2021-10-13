Wanchain Integrates Polkadot Offering EVM Smart Contracts | Blockchain24

Wanchain announced the successful integration of Polkadot (DOT) on its platform, which allows Ethereum, Avalanche, Moonriver developers to use the token in their decentralized applications (DApps).

Wanchain is the world’s leading decentralized blockchain interoperability solution. Following the partnership, users and developers of compatible chains will be able to integrate Polkadot’s own token, DOT, directly into their DApps like Polkadex via Wanchain.

Wanchain, or global network blockchain, is the first decentralized blockchain interoperability solution that allows users to seamlessly transfer tokens and smart contracts between different blockchains. The latest integration connects Polkadot to the larger world of Decentralized Finance (DeFi). In addition, it will provide direct bridges connecting Polkadot to other compatible chains, including Ethereum, Wanchain, Moonriver, and Avalanche, which are already deployed.

“Last month, Wanchain deployed bridging bridges connecting Moonriver and Avalanche to the DeFi internet world,” said Li Ni, Wanchain’s vice president of business development and operations. “Wanchain is now the first project to create decentralized bridges connecting Polkadot to the larger DeFi interconnect industry.”

Lee added that by working closely with Polkadot, Wanchain’s best-in-class cross-chain infrastructure will connect a number of chains to $ DOT and the larger DeFi cross-chain world. Simply put, Polkadot’s Wanchain integration will allow developers and users to build DeFi and DApps protocols using $ DOT.

Polkadot, the eighth largest cryptocurrency with market capitalization, aims to create a fully decentralized Web3 protocol connecting private and consortium chains, public and permissionless networks, oracles and future technologies yet to be created, according to its website. Blockchain, through its Polkadot relay chain, allows independent blockchains to exchange transactions and tokens seamlessly and hassle-free.

As cross-chain systems continue to gain in popularity and adoption rates skyrocket, the DeFi industry continues to demand improved interoperability of assets, data, and smart contracts. The latest integration with Polkadot reinforces Wanchain’s goal of creating the world’s most advanced cross-chain solution and marks an important step towards building an interoperable multi-chain future.

