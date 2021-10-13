“Was there a desire to know Cherchesov’s opinion on this or that issue? No”

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about his interaction with the former coaches of the national team.

– You spoke with Slutsky about his experience in the national team, but did not communicate with Cherchesov. Why, if he had a more up-to-date lineup?

– I talked to the players myself. Why else communicate?

– You and Slutsky for some reason talked.

– Yes, but not about the players. And about how it works. For you to understand, I communicated with him, even when he combined with “Rostov”. I was talking about the combination.

– If we are talking in the context of the national team, then you had no desire to know Cherchesov’s opinion on this or that issue?

– Did not have.

– How important is it to be surrounded by your own people in the national team? The press attaché, the medical headquarters have changed …

– What do you mean “how important”? You said about the medical headquarters. Before these doctors appeared in the national team, I knew only Vartapetov. Yes, my people came to the coaching staff. These are specialists with whom I am not that comfortable … Let it be uncomfortable for me, but if they are professionals in their field, then they should help.

– Do you have people in your headquarters with whom you are uncomfortable?

– Of course not. There is simply a more complex type of people, and there is a simpler type of people – even in communication. Yet people are different.

In eight rounds of World Cup 2022 qualification, the Russians scored 19 points and topped the group H standings, two points ahead of second-placed Croatia.

Read also: