“We bounced back with Slovakia. We played very badly, ugly, ”reports Valery Karpin – Football

The head coach of the Russian national team, Valery Karpin, spoke about the team’s weak performance against Slovakia in the World Cup 2022 qualifying match (1: 0).

– The national team has excellent results, but not very well with the game. Someone says “bounced”, someone – “showed character.” How do you assess this for yourself?

– If expressed in slang, then yes, with Slovakia “bounced”. Lucky. They played very badly, ugly. But no one can make claims for dedication and dedication.

– You called yourself an idiot. Exaggeration?

– No. I said so at the press conference, because you can’t use foul language there, but in front of the guys I put it more harshly. It was the day after the match.

– What do you blame yourself for?

– It takes a long time to decipher. Basically – the idea that the coaching staff had, I did not convey the way the players would have perceived it. I confused them – there was too much information for them that they could not digest.

– In the match with Slovenia, did you just remove the excess?

– Yes. Initially, the thought was not simple: not “one, two, three – that’s all,” but more complex explanations. “If the ball is here, then you have to do this, if the ball is over there, this is it.” Too many things. I thought that the players would be able to understand this, but “the computer is frozen,” said Karpin.