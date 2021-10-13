What are the memes with Ryan Gosling caught in the Squid Game?

Actor Ryan Gosling ended up in the series Squid Game, took a ride in Zhiguli with Roma Bukin – and all thanks to memes. On funny picts, the Canadian celebrity found himself in shows in which the audience could hardly see him.

The hype surrounding the Korean TV series “Squid Game” about 456 players who decided to fight for a huge cash prize, putting their lives on the line, does not subside. The picchers tirelessly make memes about a popular show, for example, about a doll from the first deadly contest, which in funny pictures has ceased to be evil and has turned into a cute robot. A selection of the best photoshoots previously shown by Medialeaks.

And now the Memodels have imagined what La La Land star Ryan Gosling would look like if he were in the test bunker. According to the piccher from the telegram channel into the void because i’m annoyed, the actor standing in line would hardly be scared. Gosling, who was awaiting the competition, looked a little snide.

Through memes, Gosling found himself in another series – the Russian sitcom Happy Together, about the Bukin family, who constantly find themselves in comical situations. In the frame, which also appeared on the telegram channel into the void because i’m annoyed, Ryan was driving a VAZ-2105, a red car of the head of the family, Gennady. The passenger seat was occupied by the son of Roman, and instead of his father, Gosling turned the steering wheel.

What about Ryan Gosling in the anime series Evangelion? Memodel from Plebs Telegram has recreated the famous elevator scene showing the conflict between Asuka and Rei’s characters. Only on the picche, Asuka allegedly found herself under the protection of the actor, who spread his arms wide and seemed to protect the girl.

A mix of pictures from the final scenes of Evangelion and the movie Drive, in which Gosling played, appeared in the public on VKontakte, dedicated to memes about Ryan. The piccher combined the characters of the motion picture and anime, and he came up with an image with an indifferent actor and a screaming Asuka.

Memodels placed Ryan not only in TV shows – in the video of Tiktoker with a nickname martinmerch platform users can see ads for Russian products with Gosling. In the footage, the actor appears in formal suits of different colors, matching the colors with packages of frozen food and sweet milk.

However, the actor is no stranger to becoming the hero of memes – for example, the famous shots from the movie “Blade Runner 2049” got into the picchi “People who know and people who do not know.” As previously told Medialeaks, now Ryan, together with Leonid Kanevsky, instead of Mr. Exceptional, talk about ambiguous frames in memes.