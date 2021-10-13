What do the red flags on Twitter mean and what does the Premier League clubs have to do with it?

Twitter turned red – a new trend appeared on the social network. As part of the new flash mob, all fashion accounts are posting a lot of red flag emojis. What’s the point? Checkboxes with red color create a line, which, in the author’s opinion, is dangerous, harmful or, for some reason, wrong to cross. English football clubs quickly picked up the trend.

“Cristiano is not the greatest of all time,” according to the press service of “Manchester United”, this is how a person who crossed the line thinks.

Championship of England

“I only root for London clubs outside the European competition,” is Chelsea’s perception of inadequacy.

“Kevin de Bruyne is not the best footballer in the League” – it seems that the neighbors from City cut the idea from Manchester United.

“I don’t like Heungmin Song,” suggested the option at Tottenham.

For Liverpool, Everton, Leicester, and clubs from other leagues, the trend has not yet reached.

