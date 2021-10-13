What does the Russian national team need to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, the alignments in the group after the victory over Slovenia

The October international cycle of matches is over. The Russian national team, despite the wild number of injuries, won two major victories in the qualification of the 2022 World Cup – over Slovakia (1: 0) and Slovenia (2: 1). The position of our team in Group H has improved on the eve of the decisive matches. We understand the layouts.





Thanks to the victory in Maribor, the Russian team scored 19 points. The main competitor of our team – Croatia – unexpectedly failed to put the squeeze on the Slovaks in a parallel match. They took the lead twice and were able to hold out in the last 20 minutes, for which many thanks to them. Now the goal difference, due to which Russia was inferior to the Croats, faded into the background. Our team takes the clear first place in the group. Croatia, due to a misfire, has 17 points and is on the second line.

After being defeated by Russia, Slovenia finally lost hope for a trip to Qatar. Third place, 10 points and seven points behind the second line. Even in case of two victories in the remaining rounds, the Slovenian team will not get caught up in the play-offs. A similar situation is in Slovakia, which is inferior to Slovenia in terms of additional indicators.

An important clarification: only the winner of the group will go directly to the World Championship. The second place ensures only participation in the play-offs, where there will most likely be a serious opponent. With the same number of points, the difference between goals scored and goals conceded will be the decisive indicator.

At this stage, the calendar finally fades into the background. In November, the Russian national team will host Cyprus at home – here you can not think about anything but victory. The same applies to Croatia – it will play with Malta, albeit away. But in the last round we will have a battle for the first place. The national teams of Croatia and Russia will play in Split. If none of the teams lose points in matches with the “dwarfs”, then the following alignment will turn out: the Croats will only be satisfied with a victory, and with any score. A draw will be enough for us. In this case, the two-point lead will remain. We keep our fists.





Remaining matches of the Russian national team:

Russia – Cyprus (11 November)

Croatia – Russia (14 November)

Remaining matches of the Croatian national team:

Malta – Croatia (11 November)

Croatia – Russia (November 14).