“What leverage do I have? If he doesn’t want it, it’s not necessary, ”Karpin reports about Dziuba – Football

The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin spoke about the refusal of Zenit forward Artem Dziuba from being called up to the national team.

– Tell us step by step how the communication with Dziuba went?

– First we met in St. Petersburg (in August – Approx. Sports.ru). He said: “I’m ready, I want, everything is okay.” I answered him: “Okay, work. I don’t know, show the game, and I will choose ”. Then he gets into the extended list.

– Before adding him to the extended list, did you try to contact him? A message, a call?

– What for? Then, when the extended list was published, I wrote to him: “In touch?” He replied: “Yes, in touch.” I called him and said: “In a week we will give the final list. Are you ready, is everything okay? ” – “No, I’m not ready, I need to get in shape.” – “OK good”.

– Is it normal when a player evaluates his form himself and puts his own form evaluation higher than the head coach’s?

– I do not know.

– And in the club, have you ever come across a player telling you: “I’m not ready”?

– He gets money in the club, but not in the national team. The club will tell him: “I’m not ready to play, so you don’t get a salary.” Everything! What can you do here? What leverage do I have? If he doesn’t want it, it’s not necessary, ”said Karpin.