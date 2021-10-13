Tom Cruise is doing his best in his next performance (Photo: John Phillips / Getty Images / Paramount Pictures)

Tom Cruise is known for his high-stakes stunts, which he insists on in films such as the Mission: Impossible franchise.

Previously, he excelled at stunts, such as getting out of an airplane with his bare hands during an airplane takeoff, and in the upcoming seventh and eighth films of the action franchise, he reportedly learned how to fly a WWII fighter plane.

But most of his unusual stunts were still to come, as the actor was tied to the filming location of his next project.

Last year, it was confirmed that Cruise would travel to the International Space Station with help from NASA’s SpaceX and Elon Musk, along with director Doug Linman to film the project.

Although the details of the plot are unknown, it was reported that Universal gave the go-ahead for a $ 200 million (£ 156 million) budget.

When will Tom Cruise go into space?

While an exact date has yet to be set, SpaceX’s flight is tentatively scheduled for October 2021.

However, the mission that Cruise was to take, Crew Dragon Axiom Mission 1, was Delayed until early 2022.

Tom is known for his amazing stunts (Photo: SplashNews.com)

Earlier it was reported that the mission would send the crew aboard the ship. International Space Station for eight days, with suggestions that this is an initial tour for Cruise and Linman to expand beyond Earth.

NASA and Elon Musk are reported to be investing $ 200 million in this project.

While at the station next year, the Hollywood duo will likely face a different film crew as the Russians successfully dispatched their first actor and director to the International Space Station last week.

On October 5, on board the Soyuz MS-19 spacecraft, actress Yulia Peresild joined director and co-star Klim Shipenko, along with a crew of two cosmonauts, as they went into space.

Yuliya Persil She is officially the first actress in space (Image: Reuters).



It will remain on the International Space Station for over six months (Photo: Dmitry Lovitsky / AP / Roscosmos Space Agency).

Challenge is the title of the first film shot in space in which the Russians beat the Americans in this 21st century space race.

He will not be at the same level as on Earth, but we will do everything in our power. – We are ready for this, – said Peresild.

“It’s too late to be afraid, because we have come a long way, and there is Baikonur. [Cosmodrome] We have a lot of things to do (to do) and, frankly, there is no time to be afraid.



The Russians managed to outsmart Hollywood (Photo: Andrey Shelepin / GCTC / Roscosmos / Reuters)

“This film is built around the story of an ordinary person … a doctor who has nothing to do with space exploration and has never thought about it, is invited to go to the International Space Station … and save the life of an astronaut. “, – said Shipenko.

The project, which is being created with the support of Roskosmos, will involve cosmonauts.

Continue: Tom Cruise



“I’m not going to act in a film, but I still need to figure out how to shoot a film in an unusual place, for example, in space,” added commander Anton Shkaplerov.

The mission is supposed to end on March 28 next year, when we can see the first shots.

do you have a story?

If you have celebrity stories, videos or photos, please contact the Metro.co.uk animation team by sending us an email at [email protected]by calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting the submission page – we love hearing from you.

MORE: Tom Cruise enjoys a baseball game on a rare walk with his son Connor after filming Mission Impossible 7.

MORE: Tom Cruise ‘Disconnected from Mission: Impossible 7’ Star Hayley Atwell ‘But Will Continue To Work Together