Where to find white pants like Jennifer Lopez

August 13 |
Yana Polyaninova
The singer went on another date with her lover
Jennifer Lopez’s name continues to appear in article headlines. Ever since a star again started dating Ben Affleck, she is under close scrutiny from the public. Photographers try to catch every exit of the singer. J.Lo knows this and always looks ready to meet the paparazzi.
This time, the couple was caught on the way to dinner. For a date, Jennifer chose wide white trousers with tucks and a tight top. The image was complemented by a roomy bag, nude sandals and a large necklace with a pendant.
White trousers always look spectacular – they are relevant as in summer, in combination with crop tops, bodysuits, T-shirts and light blouses, and in the fall. In the cold season, they can be worn with a bulky sweater, turtleneck or cardigan… Pants in white will look advantageous with a coat in a camel shade, as well as with black or brown leather jacket…
Inspired by J. Lo’s example, we’ve put together some of the season’s most stylish white pants for a casual getup.
Photo source: Getty Images, Legion-Media.ru
Share with your friends and get a bonus
Subscribe to the InStyle.ru newsletter
Instyle
Marksistskaya Street, 34/10, office 403 Moscow, Russia, 109147