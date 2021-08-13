Where to find white pants like Jennifer Lopez

The singer went on another date with her lover

Jennifer Lopez’s name continues to appear in article headlines. Ever since a star again started dating Ben Affleck, she is under close scrutiny from the public. Photographers try to catch every exit of the singer. J.Lo knows this and always looks ready to meet the paparazzi.






This time, the couple was caught on the way to dinner. For a date, Jennifer chose wide white trousers with tucks and a tight top. The image was complemented by a roomy bag, nude sandals and a large necklace with a pendant.

Jennifer Lopez photo # 1
Jennifer Lopez

White trousers always look spectacular – they are relevant as in summer, in combination with crop tops, bodysuits, T-shirts and light blouses, and in the fall. In the cold season, they can be worn with a bulky sweater, turtleneck or cardigan… Pants in white will look advantageous with a coat in a camel shade, as well as with black or brown leather jacket

Inspired by J. Lo’s example, we’ve put together some of the season’s most stylish white pants for a casual getup.

Isabel Marant fall-winter 2021/22 photo # 2
Isabel Marant fall-winter 2021/22

Fendi pants, 71546 rubles photo # 3
Fendi trousers, 71546 rubles
Pants Max Mara, 59200 rubles, bosco.ru photo № 4
Pants Max Mara, 59200 rubles, bosco.ru
Pants 2Mood, 6980 rubles, 2moodstore.com photo # 5
Pants 2Mood, 6980 rubles, 2moodstore.com
Dolce & Gabbana trousers, 75850 rubles, tsum.ru photo # 6
Dolce & Gabbana trousers, 75850 rubles, tsum.ru
Pants Pinko, 20430 rubles, pinko.com photo # 7
Pants Pinko, 20430 rubles, pinko.com
Coperni fall-winter 2021/22 photo # 8
Coperni Fall-Winter 2021/22
Pants Alice + Olivia, 23293 rubles, aliceandolivia.com photo # 9
Pants Alice + Olivia, 23293 rubles, aliceandolivia.com
Sportmax trousers, 17950 rubles, bosco.ru photo # 10
Pants Sportmax, 17950 rubles, bosco.ru
Trousers Studio 29, 6200 rubles, studio-29.ru photo # 11
Pants Studio 29, 6200 rubles, studio-29.ru
Asceno pants, 28,925 rubles, asceno.com photo # 12
Pants Asceno, 28,925 rubles, asceno.com
Valentino trousers, 125,000 rubles, tsum.ru photo # 13
Valentino trousers, 125,000 rubles, tsum.ru
Chapurin autumn-winter 2021/22 photo number 14
Chapurin fall-winter 2021/22

Photo source: Getty Images, Legion-Media.ru

Instyle

