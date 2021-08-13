Where to find white pants like Jennifer Lopez

The singer went on another date with her lover

Jennifer Lopez’s name continues to appear in article headlines. Ever since a star again started dating Ben Affleck , she is under close scrutiny from the public. Photographers try to catch every exit of the singer. J.Lo knows this and always looks ready to meet the paparazzi.













This time, the couple was caught on the way to dinner. For a date, Jennifer chose wide white trousers with tucks and a tight top. The image was complemented by a roomy bag, nude sandals and a large necklace with a pendant.

Jennifer Lopez

White trousers always look spectacular – they are relevant as in summer, in combination with crop tops , bodysuits, T-shirts and light blouses, and in the fall. In the cold season, they can be worn with a bulky sweater, turtleneck or cardigan … Pants in white will look advantageous with a coat in a camel shade, as well as with black or brown leather jacket …

Inspired by J. Lo’s example, we’ve put together some of the season’s most stylish white pants for a casual getup.

Isabel Marant fall-winter 2021/22

Fendi trousers, 71546 rubles Pants Max Mara, 59200 rubles, bosco.ru

Pants 2Mood, 6980 rubles, 2moodstore.com

Dolce & Gabbana trousers, 75850 rubles, tsum.ru Pants Pinko, 20430 rubles, pinko.com

Coperni Fall-Winter 2021/22

Pants Alice + Olivia, 23293 rubles, aliceandolivia.com Pants Sportmax, 17950 rubles, bosco.ru

Pants Studio 29, 6200 rubles, studio-29.ru

Pants Asceno, 28,925 rubles, asceno.com Valentino trousers, 125,000 rubles, tsum.ru